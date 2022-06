FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Wednesday, June 29th, at 9:30 a.m., The Rescue Mission is celebrating the grand re-opening of its thrift store and vocational ministry, Treasure House, in its new location at 10202 Coldwater Road. Thrift operations were relocated from Coldwater Crossing to the Pine Valley Shopping Center in April of this year. The event is open to the public and will include a ribbon cutting, refreshments, giveaways, and food trucks.

2 DAYS AGO