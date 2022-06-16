Nashville's New Respects begin Levitt AMP Utica Music Series. What the trio brings to town

The New Respects from Nashville will begin 10 weeks of free, family-friendly outdoor concerts Monday, June 20 as the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series returns to Kopernik Park in downtown Utica.

A pop, soul and rock ‘n’ roll family affair, the New Respects have been named the Levitt Foundation’s National Touring Band for 2022. Fitzgerald siblings Darius and Zandy and their cousin Jasmine Mullen deliver funky, high energy, exuberant blues-rock. Their music has hints from their inspirations - Lenny Kravitz, Alabama Shakes, Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones - and emulates freedom and fun and family.

The concert is from 6-9 p.m. with opening act Ladies of Soul and their Gentlemen. Admission is free and the public is invited to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. The series will also offer art activities for young concert-goers and food trucks will be on site.

Kopernik Park is located at 317 Genesee St. at the corner of Eagle Street and Park Avenue near DeSales.

