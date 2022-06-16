ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Nashville's New Respects begin Levitt AMP Utica Music Series. What the trio brings to town

By From Staff Reports
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eWEZ_0gCULPH300

The New Respects from Nashville will begin 10 weeks of free, family-friendly outdoor concerts Monday, June 20 as the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series returns to Kopernik Park in downtown Utica.

A pop, soul and rock ‘n’ roll family affair, the New Respects have been named the Levitt Foundation’s National Touring Band for 2022. Fitzgerald siblings Darius and Zandy and their cousin Jasmine Mullen deliver funky, high energy, exuberant blues-rock. Their music has hints from their inspirations - Lenny Kravitz, Alabama Shakes, Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones - and emulates freedom and fun and family.

'A diverse lineup:' Levitt AMP Music Series summer concerts start June 20

'The Story of Three Newcomers:' New book tells of Utica refugee families

The concert is from 6-9 p.m. with opening act Ladies of Soul and their Gentlemen. Admission is free and the public is invited to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. The series will also offer art activities for young concert-goers and food trucks will be on site.

Kopernik Park is located at 317 Genesee St. at the corner of Eagle Street and Park Avenue near DeSales.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Nashville's New Respects begin Levitt AMP Utica Music Series. What the trio brings to town

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Syracuse holds first Juneteenth Celebration since becoming a National Holiday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has been holding Juneteenth celebrations since 1988, 2022 marked the first since it was declared a National Holiday. Kevin Hayes Sr., President of the Juneteenth Board of Directors and Organizer of the event, said that even after a break from the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, he was confident this year’s celebration would be as successful as ever.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

City Of Rome New York Announces 2022 CanalFest Schedule

You know it's summer in Rome New York when you start talking CanalFest. CanalFest’22 will be here before you know it. It's being held on August 5th, 6th and 7th. This annual festival takes place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.
96.1 The Eagle

Juneteenth Celebration To Take Place In Utica On Saturday

The Mid Utica-Neighborhood Preservation Corp will be hosting a Juneteenth/African American Heritage Days celebration on Saturday.. The celebration will take place at Chancellor Park on Elizabeth Street in Utica from noon to 8:00PM. Utica’s Juneteenth Celebration will feature live music, food, health and education vendors, kids activities, games, history, spoken...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Students dance away at Tradewinds annual prom

UTICA — More than 75 school-age students at Upstate Cerebral Palsy’s Tradewinds Education Center dressed in their finest attire to celebrate with the program’s annual prom last week on the Armory campus in Utica. Like students at high schools across the region, Tradewinds students 18 years of...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Entertainment
Utica, NY
Government
City
Utica, NY
Q 105.7

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse-area artists: Do you have new music? We want to hear from you

Are you a music artist in Central New York? Have you released new music this year? We want to hear from you. syracuse.com | The Post-Standard is putting together a list of local Syracuse-area musicians who released new songs and albums in the first half of 2022, and would love to feature yours. We’re looking for all genres, including rock, rap, country, pop and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corp. holding Juneteenth event

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corp. (MPC) has announced that it’s holding a Juneteenth/African American Heritage Day at Chancellor Park in Utica on Saturday, June 18th. It will be located at the intersection of Elizabeth Street, Kent Street, Bleeker Street, and Academy Streets in Utica...
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Jimi Hendrix
spectrumlocalnews.com

Juneteenth Cultural Festival and Parade returns to Syracuse

The 32nd annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival and Parade returned to Downtown Syracuse on Saturday. This year, Syracuse University women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack served as one of the grand marshals for the parade. “It’s cold, it’s a little rainy,” Legette-Jack said. “I think it’s a blessing of our ancestors...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

WKTV General Sales Manager ties the knot

WKTV -- Congratulations to WKTV General Sales Manager Brittany Beane. She and fiancee Mike Lallier were married at MKJ Farms in Deansboro on Friday afternoon in front of family and friends. Brittany has been a part of the WKTV for four years and now we welcome Mike to the family...
DEANSBORO, NY
waer.org

Syracuse’s Juneteenth celebration returns downtown for its 34th year

Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival returned to downtown today after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The celebration began Friday with a flag-raising ceremony. The streets surrounding City Hall were filled with soul food vendors, merchants, and performers. The festivities commemorate the day slaves were freed in Texas, the last...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amp#Levitt#Art#Alabama Shakes#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Levitt Foundation#National Touring Band#The Rolling Stones#Desales
WIBX 950

Mazzaferro’s Plans To Open New Location In East Rome New York After Fire

Good news for fans of Mazzaferro’s in the City of Rome New York. They are opening a "satellite store" in East Rome. WKTV reports that Brian and Joseph Mazzaferro announced after the devastating fire that they would be making a retail space at their wholesale location on Railroad Street in Rome while the main store is getting rebuilt on Ridge Mills Road.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Amusement Park ready to let the good times roll

SYLVAN BEACH — Sylvan Beach Amusement Park opens today after a winter and spring spent preparing and touching up the park for eager guests. Manager Pat Goodenow said there’s been work done all through the park, with all new blacktop down across the majority of the park. “We’ve...
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
WIBX 950

Pennsylvania Diamond Accused of Being Rough in Rome

A woman from the Keystone State is facing charges after an alleged domestic dispute earlier this morning. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called to the Rome Motel at approximately 12:50am on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The motel is located at 8257 Turin Road. The initial call...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
waer.org

Food trucks to find new home at Syracuse warehouse-turned-beer garden

A first-of-its-kind eatery coming to Syracuse aims to bring community members together over good food and beer. The upcoming Harvey’s Garden will turn an old warehouse on East Water Street into a food truck park and beer garden. The idea comes from Micheal Greene, also a Syracuse common councilor,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Harbor Point project enters next phase

UTICA — The Utica Harbor Point project is now ready to enter its next phase of development, said state and local officials, and will help usher in the transformation of the city. Upon the project’s completion, Utica Harbor Point would become a tourist destination and community hub with a...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Wedding plans up in the air after cancelled flight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Flight delays and cancellations are never convenient, especially when they surround your wedding. Sara Hall was scheduled to fly out of Syracuse Friday morning for her wedding in Las Vegas. When she booked the flight months ago through the brand new airline service, Breeze, it worked perfectly as they offered direct flights from Hancock International to Las Vegas.
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
957
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy