Owner, employee fatally shot inside 7-Eleven in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a double homicide after a 7-Eleven owner and an employee were fatally shot inside the store Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a reported suspicious situation around 11:50 p.m. last night in the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway. This is near the Fairway Plaza Shopping Center.

When police arrived, they located two men with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased at the scene and later identified as 52-year-old Preyas Patel, of Yorktown, and 35-year-old Logan Edward Thomas, of Newport News.

Patel was the owner of the store, an employee named Wolf told WAVY.

Preyas Patel (Courtesy of his family)

Wolf said Patel was a “very kind person” who “did all he could for you … he went out of his way for his employees.”

“He respected the community and everyone around here respected him, there was no reason for this to happen to that man.”

Police believe one person shot both of the victims. Investigators say there is surveillance video that they are currently looking into regarding the shooting.

Logan Thomas (Via his Facebook)

Chief Drew held a media briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the incident.

Watch the briefing below:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com .

If you would rather speak directly to an officer, reach out to the contacts below:

Detective Amber Rogers (757) 928-4219 rogersal@nnva.gov

Captain Stuart Bradley (757) 926-4701 bradleysb@nnva.gov

Captain Randall Petrosky (757) 928-4201 petroskyre@nnva.gov



