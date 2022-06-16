Owner, employee fatally shot inside 7-Eleven in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a double homicide after a 7-Eleven owner and an employee were fatally shot inside the store Wednesday evening.
According to police, officers responded to a reported suspicious situation around 11:50 p.m. last night in the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway. This is near the Fairway Plaza Shopping Center.
When police arrived, they located two men with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased at the scene and later identified as 52-year-old Preyas Patel, of Yorktown, and 35-year-old Logan Edward Thomas, of Newport News.
Patel was the owner of the store, an employee named Wolf told WAVY.
Wolf said Patel was a “very kind person” who “did all he could for you … he went out of his way for his employees.”
“He respected the community and everyone around here respected him, there was no reason for this to happen to that man.”
Police believe one person shot both of the victims. Investigators say there is surveillance video that they are currently looking into regarding the shooting.
Chief Drew held a media briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com .
If you would rather speak directly to an officer, reach out to the contacts below:
- Detective Amber Rogers
- (757) 928-4219
- rogersal@nnva.gov
- Captain Stuart Bradley
- (757) 926-4701
- bradleysb@nnva.gov
- Captain Randall Petrosky
- (757) 928-4201
- petroskyre@nnva.gov
