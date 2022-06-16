Russian Lawmaker Expects Google to Stay in Russia

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Between a tanking stock market, soaring inflation, and mounting recession fears, Americans are turning on the economy. And somewhere, Vladimir Putin is probably smiling about it. Amid all the chaos,...
Roughly 15,000 of Russia’s millionaires are attempting to flee the country in protest of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine and amid fears of the effects of devastating international sanctions, British intelligence assesses. [. READ:. Russia’s Ukraine Failures Shake China’s Taiwan Plans ]. The...
Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with...
(Reuters) -Hackers on Friday delayed the start of President Vladimir Putin's speech to Russia's flagship economic forum, shorn of strong Western participation as Russia adjusts to the "new reality" of life under Western sanctions. State companies made a point of publicly signing deals and many firms had stalls with floor-to-ceiling...
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Temporary silos on Ukraine's border would be intended to prevent Russia from stealing Ukrainian grain and make sure the country's winter harvest is not lost due to a lack of storage, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday. But, during a visit to the United...
(Reuters) - Lithuania has told the Russian region of Kaliningrad that it will block the import and export of a large number of goods by rail because of Western sanctions, the regional governor said on Friday. The region - home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment location for...
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's armed forces said they struck the Russian navy's Vasiliy Bekh tugboat in the Black Sea with two Harpoon missiles on Friday, the first time Ukraine has said it hit a Russian vessel with the Western-supplied anti-ship rockets. Ukraine's Armed Forces Strategic Communications Directorate published the information...
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is sending a large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk from other battle zones to try to gain full control of the frontline eastern city, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Saturday. "Today, tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, they will throw in all...
(Reuters) - A superyacht seized in Fiji last month at the request of U.S. authorities, who say the $300 million Amadea is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, has arrived in Hawaii, Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data showed. The U.S. Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force has focused on seizing...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was not going to have a meeting with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman during a trip next month and that he was only seeing the Saudi crown prince as part of a broader "international meeting." Biden's plan...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said on Thursday it was aware of reports that a third U.S. citizen is missing after traveling to Ukraine and it had not yet asked Russia about two Americans reportedly captured after going to the country to fight Russian forces. "As of today, we have...
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled about 5% to a three-week low on Friday, led by a slump in U.S. gasoline futures, as interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown. Brent futures fell $5.85, or 4.9%, to $113.96 a barrel by 11:02 a.m....
(Reuters) -Seventy-seven miners were rescued on Saturday after being trapped underground during a power outage and shelling of territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, local officials said. The miners were underground when power was lost in the Zasyadko coal mine in Ukraine's Donetsk region but all were now...
