Barnstable, MA

Barnstable to Update Public Beach and Pond Hours

capecoddaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE – Hours of operations at beaches and ponds in Barnstable are being updated....

capecoddaily.com

capecoddaily.com

Falmouth Beaches Still Short on Lifeguards

FALMOUTH – An official with the Falmouth Beach Department recently gave an update on where the department stands on lifeguard coverage ahead of the summer. Superintendent Maggie Clayton spoke at a Falmouth Select Board meeting on June 13 and said that the beaches will be staffed and enforced seven days a week for the… .
FALMOUTH, MA
therealdeal.com

Historic Cape Cod mansion lists for first time — at a record-breaking price

A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price. Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.
REAL ESTATE
capecoddaily.com

State Transportation & Infrastructure Funds Could Come to Cape Cod

SANDWICH – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill universally supported a $350 million bond bill to help fund transportation and infrastructure work throughout the state, with some of the money headed to the Cape. The bill, which passed on Thursday, June 16, allows for $200 million for municipalities to use for the upkeep of… .
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

First Project Reviews Underway for Barnstable County ARPA Funds

HYANNIS – Despite delays and disagreement, the first town projects are now under review to receive part of $10 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding through Barnstable County’s distribution program. County Administrator Beth Albert said that three projects are currently being looked at and will be judged to… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Harwich Emphasizes Police Chief Power to Keep Order on Beaches

HARWICH – Harwich select board members recently empowered the chief of police with the ability to shut down beaches in order to maintain public safety. Chief David Guillemette said that the move will help deal with situations like those that transpired last summer on Bank Street and Red River Beach, which he said threatened the safety of residents.
HARWICH, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Massive shark spotted in Cape Cod bay

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Charter boat captain David Stamatis was taking a vacationing family out fishing when he spotted a large great white shark in the water off the coast of Wellfleet. The family from Iowa was able to capture footage of the shark after Stamatis carefully steered the boat...
WELLFLEET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Brockton warns public of sighted black bear

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton officials advised residents to be aware of a black bear that was sighted in the area early Thursday morning. Through a Facebook post, city officials warned the public that the bear had been sighted in the area of North Pearl street and Healey Terrance around 4:30 a.m. and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.
BROCKTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity

The Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity returns for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, June 25 at the Hyannis Village Green. Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement with Cape Abilities James Barnes joined the show this week to summarize the fundraising event, along with the organization’s mission to provide resources… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a full-time licensed clinician who will ride with police officers and assist with mental health related calls for service. Stephanie Rubel, a Bay Cove Human Services employee, has joined the Department with funding made available through a multi-year grant from the Department of Mental Health. Stephanie brings skills and knowledge gained from prior work in the mental health and human service fields including experience as a Telehealth Navigator and Community Resource Navigator for Outer Cape Health Services, an Emergency Room Technician for Cape Cod Healthcare, a Home Care Case Manager for Old Colony Elder Services, and an Instructional Assistant with the Barnstable Public Schools. She holds a B.A. in Psychology, a Master’s degree in Forensic Psychology, and is also a Certified Nursing Assistant.
BARNSTABLE, MA
nerej.com

Project of the Month: Callahan Construction Managers completes Anden - a new residential development located at Weymouth Landing

Weymouth, MA According to Callahan Construction Managers, a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., its Anden project in Weymouth Landing is officially complete and has welcomed its first residents. As of April 1st, residents have begun enjoying the 87-unit development on the Weymouth-Braintree line. The 106,000 s/f building developed by WEYLEX LLC and designed by Cube3 includes a mix of studio, one-bed and two-bed units across five floors. Each unit has open floor plans, featuring spacious kitchens with luxury appliances. Residents have access to surface level parking with additional spaces underneath the podium. Four electric vehicle charging stations are available to residents as well. Callahan led construction on Anden, which broke ground in October 2020 and is one of the latest project completions within the Boston/New York portfolio.
WEYMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Chatham Medical Transport Service for Seniors Is Back

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging recently announced that its Medical Transportation Services were brought back on June 15. The services are for residents of Chatham who are age 60 + and are only available through reservations. Rides to medical appointments will be offered Tuesdays through Fridays from… .
CHATHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘We owe the Convery family an apology’

County manager Martina Thornton updated the Dukes County Commission on the ongoing work on Beach Road. The project is expected to come to an end on June 22, with all equipment and remaining materials to be removed on June 23. Additionally, there will be “two truckloads of gravel to smooth the parking lot and access road at Eastville Beach,” Thornton told commissioners.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

