ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey arrives at London court to face sex attack charges

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwHvI_0gCUKXN400

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey was mobbed by photographers as he arrived at court in London to face charges of sexually assaulting three men.

The Hollywood star, 62, was ushered into Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning amid a media scrum after he got out of a silver Mercedes.

Spacey, wearing a pale blue suit, dark spotted tie and white shirt, smiled as he entered the building.

He faces four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybNAK_0gCUKXN400
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The allegations relate to three men, now in their 30s and 40s, in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, including while Spacey was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in the capital.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges against him last month, but American Spacey could only be formally charged after travelling to the UK earlier this week.

The charges include:– Two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London;– Sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in August 2008 in London; and– Sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner known for American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, previously said that he would travel to the UK to face the charges, which he is expected to deny.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS’ announcement, he said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

The most serious charge of causing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent is an indictable-only offence, meaning it can only be tried in the Crown Court.

Spacey, whose address in court documents is given as an apartment in Waterloo, was artistic director at The Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Court#Hollywood#Sex#Crown Court#Violent Crime#Mercedes#The Old Vic#Cps#American Spacey
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Royal Ascot day five – in pictures

While it is a shame the Queen did not make it to the track on any of the five days, she will surely have enjoyed the action on television as Royal Ascot 2022 drew to a close in style. Naval Crown and stablemate Creative Force fought out a finish befitting a Group One contest in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes and Ryan Moore once again demonstrated why he is widely regarded as the best jockey in the world. We look back on the highlights of the final afternoon:
WORLD
newschain

What the papers say – June 19

Cost-of-living crisis developments, by-election fears and World Cup rules feature on Sunday’s papers. The Observer reports “a wave of 1970s-style of economic discontent” threatens to spread from the rail sector to public services as teachers and NHS workers flag industrial action over pay. The Business Secretary has...
LIVERPOOL F.C.
newschain

Royal family release heart-warming Father’s Day photographs through the ages

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have released heartwarming family photographs through the ages to mark Father’s Day. William issued a picture of himself beaming and surrounded by his children on a holiday in the Middle East, while the Queen and Charles shared old photos through their official Twitter accounts.
WORLD
newschain

Sir Lindsay Hoyle names new kitten after Clement Attlee

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has named his new pet kitten after former Labour prime minister Clement Attlee. The Speaker of the House is known for his love of animals and his wide array of pets, all named after key figures from across the political spectrum. The naming of the four-month-old brown...
ANIMALS
newschain

UK to sizzle in scorching 34C on hottest day of the year

Parts of the UK are expected to sizzle in temperatures of 34C (93.2F) as the hot spell of weather reaches its sweltering peak on Friday. The Met Office said London and potentially some spots in East Anglia are most likely to reach the 34C high, making it the hottest day of the year so far.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy