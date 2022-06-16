ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, MA

Sandwich Recreation Department Announces July Fourth Events

capecoddaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – The Sandwich Recreation Department has announced a slew of events scheduled...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Harwich Emphasizes Police Chief Power to Keep Order on Beaches

HARWICH – Harwich select board members recently empowered the chief of police with the ability to shut down beaches in order to maintain public safety. Chief David Guillemette said that the move will help deal with situations like those that transpired last summer on Bank Street and Red River Beach, which he… .
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

State Transportation & Infrastructure Funds Could Come to Cape Cod

SANDWICH – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill universally supported a $350 million bond bill to help fund transportation and infrastructure work throughout the state, with some of the money headed to the Cape. The bill, which passed on Thursday, June 16, allows for $200 million for municipalities to use for the upkeep of… .
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Falmouth Beaches Still Short on Lifeguards

FALMOUTH – An official with the Falmouth Beach Department recently gave an update on where the department stands on lifeguard coverage ahead of the summer. Superintendent Maggie Clayton spoke at a Falmouth Select Board meeting on June 13 and said that the beaches will be staffed and enforced seven days a week for the… .
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Sandwich, MA
Sandwich, MA
Government
therealdeal.com

Historic Cape Cod mansion lists for first time — at a record-breaking price

A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price. Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.
REAL ESTATE
quincyquarry.com

Quincy City Council dumps a wicked expensive dog log on local taxpayers #mayorkoch #quincyanimalshelter

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy City Council dumps a wicked expensive dog log on local taxpayers. Last night the Quincy City Council Finance Committee voted to recommend spending an additional fifteen million dollars to replace the current Quincy Animal Control building, roughly three times more in total than what the council said was too much money five years ago when the Koch Maladministiion floated a $7.1 million cocktail napkin of a plan and so cut the ask in half.
QUINCY, MA
nerej.com

Project of the Month: Callahan Construction Managers completes Anden - a new residential development located at Weymouth Landing

Weymouth, MA According to Callahan Construction Managers, a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., its Anden project in Weymouth Landing is officially complete and has welcomed its first residents. As of April 1st, residents have begun enjoying the 87-unit development on the Weymouth-Braintree line. The 106,000 s/f building developed by WEYLEX LLC and designed by Cube3 includes a mix of studio, one-bed and two-bed units across five floors. Each unit has open floor plans, featuring spacious kitchens with luxury appliances. Residents have access to surface level parking with additional spaces underneath the podium. Four electric vehicle charging stations are available to residents as well. Callahan led construction on Anden, which broke ground in October 2020 and is one of the latest project completions within the Boston/New York portfolio.
WEYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Fourth Of July
capecoddaily.com

FEMA Awards $10M to Oak Bluffs to Fight Erosion

OAK BLUFFS (AP) – A town on Martha’s Vineyard is getting a $10 million federal grant to help rebuild a badly-eroded bluff and protect a key road from storm surge and sea level rise. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that Oak Bluffs was awarded the “pre-disaster mitigation” grant to help pay for… .
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘We owe the Convery family an apology’

County manager Martina Thornton updated the Dukes County Commission on the ongoing work on Beach Road. The project is expected to come to an end on June 22, with all equipment and remaining materials to be removed on June 23. Additionally, there will be “two truckloads of gravel to smooth the parking lot and access road at Eastville Beach,” Thornton told commissioners.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity

The Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity returns for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, June 25 at the Hyannis Village Green. Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement with Cape Abilities James Barnes joined the show this week to summarize the fundraising event, along with the organization’s mission to provide resources… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Chatham Medical Transport Service for Seniors Is Back

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging recently announced that its Medical Transportation Services were brought back on June 15. The services are for residents of Chatham who are age 60 + and are only available through reservations. Rides to medical appointments will be offered Tuesdays through Fridays from… .
CHATHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a full-time licensed clinician who will ride with police officers and assist with mental health related calls for service. Stephanie Rubel, a Bay Cove Human Services employee, has joined the Department with funding made available through a multi-year grant from the Department […] The post Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
whdh.com

Brockton warns public of sighted black bear

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton officials advised residents to be aware of a black bear that was sighted in the area early Thursday morning. Through a Facebook post, city officials warned the public that the bear had been sighted in the area of North Pearl street and Healey Terrance around 4:30 a.m. and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy