ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Davenport Foundation Awards $40,000 In Grants For Local Arts

capecoddaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH YARMOUTH – The John K. and Thirza F. Davenport Foundation for the Arts...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Washburn Challenge for the Alzheimer’s Association

Founder of the Washburn Challenge Stu McLeod joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss the annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Stu spoke about the history and inspiration behind the event—-which is taking place on Saturday, June 25 in Falmouth—-and outlined what resources benefit from it. capecodcom · Sunday… .
FALMOUTH, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Falmouth Beaches Still Short on Lifeguards

FALMOUTH – An official with the Falmouth Beach Department recently gave an update on where the department stands on lifeguard coverage ahead of the summer. Superintendent Maggie Clayton spoke at a Falmouth Select Board meeting on June 13 and said that the beaches will be staffed and enforced seven days a week for the… .
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Chatham Medical Transport Service for Seniors Is Back

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging recently announced that its Medical Transportation Services were brought back on June 15. The services are for residents of Chatham who are age 60 + and are only available through reservations. Rides to medical appointments will be offered Tuesdays through Fridays from… .
CHATHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Yarmouth, MA
City
Yarmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
capecoddaily.com

State Transportation & Infrastructure Funds Could Come to Cape Cod

SANDWICH – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill universally supported a $350 million bond bill to help fund transportation and infrastructure work throughout the state, with some of the money headed to the Cape. The bill, which passed on Thursday, June 16, allows for $200 million for municipalities to use for the upkeep of… .
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

FEMA Awards $10M to Oak Bluffs to Fight Erosion

OAK BLUFFS (AP) – A town on Martha’s Vineyard is getting a $10 million federal grant to help rebuild a badly-eroded bluff and protect a key road from storm surge and sea level rise. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that Oak Bluffs was awarded the “pre-disaster mitigation” grant to help pay for… .
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a full-time licensed clinician who will ride with police officers and assist with mental health related calls for service. Stephanie Rubel, a Bay Cove Human Services employee, has joined the Department with funding made available through a multi-year grant from the Department […] The post Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cultural Center#Grants For Local Arts
capecoddaily.com

West Barnstable woman sentenced for stealing steriods from veterinary office

BOSTON – A West Barnstable woman was sentenced on June 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with stealing hydrocodone, an opioid and Schedule II controlled substance, from the veterinary office where she worked. Melissa Paradise, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately one day […] The post West Barnstable woman sentenced for stealing steriods from veterinary office appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for role in violent southeastern Massachusetts drug ring

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police seek missing person

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are seeking a missing person. William J. Mooney, who goes by “Bill” or “BJ” was last seen on June 7th. Mooney is described as a 39-year-old white male, 6’2″, 250 lbs and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts with Marvel comic characters, a gray backpack and a Red Sox cap. If you have any information or have seen Mr. Mooney please contact Yarmouth Police immediately at 508-775-0445 or call 911. You can also contact Yarmouth Police at info@yarmouthpolice.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
capecoddaily.com

Plane on flight to Nantucket returns to Logan Airport after reported instrument failure

BOSTON – A Cessna 402C reportedly experienced an instrument failure shortly after departing Logan International Airport in Boston early Friday afternoon. The flight was bound for Nantucket when the pilot reported the issue and diverted back to Boston. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate the incident. The post Plane on flight to Nantucket returns to Logan Airport after reported instrument failure appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Exterior fire damages house in Dennis

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters were able to save a house from significant damage. A fire reportedly started on the outside of the house on Bayview Road about 6 PM Saturday. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames before they could get inside the home. Further details were not immediately available. The post Exterior fire damages house in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Crash Overnight in Carver

One person was killed in a crash overnight in Carver, Massachusetts, police said. Police received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a head-on crash with people trapped on Main Street. A vehicle traveling south had crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle that was headed north. Emergency crews...
CARVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two injured after car slams into building in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash into a building early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:43 AM, a Camaro with two occupants crashed into the Patriot Party Boats Building at 227 Clinton Avenue on the corner of Scranton Avenue at a high rate of speed. Both occupants of the vehicle […] The post Two injured after car slams into building in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man seriously injured after falling from tree in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after falling from a tree in Falmouth early Thursday evening. The incident happened on Stowers Street just before 6:30 PM. The victim, who reportedly fell about 20 feet, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man seriously injured after falling from tree in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bicyclist airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth shortly before 7 PM Saturday evening. It happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Sullivan Tire. The victim was transported to the Falmouth Hospital helipad to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the collision. The post Bicyclist airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pole in Chatham

CHATHAM – A motorcyclist was injured after reportedly crashing into a pole in Chatham. The crash happened about 8:30 PM on Crowell Road at Tip Cart Drive. The rider was reportedly ejected from the bike. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it could not respond due to weather. The victim was transported by ambulance […] The post Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pole in Chatham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CHATHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy