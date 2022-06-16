Davenport Foundation Awards $40,000 In Grants For Local Arts

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are seeking a missing person. William J. Mooney, who goes by “Bill” or “BJ” was last seen on June 7th. Mooney is described as a 39-year-old white male, 6’2″, 250 lbs and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts with Marvel comic characters, a gray backpack and a Red Sox cap. If you have any information or have seen Mr. Mooney please contact Yarmouth Police immediately at 508-775-0445 or call 911. You can also contact Yarmouth Police at info@yarmouthpolice.com.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO