BOSSIER CITY, La. - The controversy over redistricting isn't over in Bossier City. There are two proposed plans for new district maps: A five-district map with two at-large seats that align with current district council makeup or a seven-district map with no at-large seats that could perhaps create two majority minority districts. The council currently only has one majority minority district.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO