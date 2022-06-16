ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

Work is Progressing Well on Fabridam Repair Project

By WKOK Staff
 3 days ago

SHAMOKIN DAM – Work is going well on the fabridam repair project and so far the Susquehanna River is cooperating. Officials including state house member Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) said the $1 million...

Detours, Lane Restrictions Expected This Week

VALLEY – Keep an eye out for PennDOT maintenance crews . . . The state Department of Transportation is advising of some expected travel delays this week. Herndon Bypass, Jackson Township, Northumberland County – Tuesday, June 21 to Monday, June 27. PennDOT announced lane restrictions along the entire...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Best of Clinton County underway in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The downtown business district is alive and well in Lock Haven on Saturday. Downtown Lock Haven Inc. is staging its annual Best of Clinton County and visitors began showing up on E. Main St. at the 10 a.m. start time. With Main Street blocked to...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Road tarring causes damage to vehicles in western Clinton County

RENOVO, PA – An unspecified number of motorists had their vehicles damaged by a tarring and chipping project on Routes 120 and 144 near Renovo on Thursday. A Record request to PennDOT’s Clearfield District office did not get an immediate response on Friday. Motorists said the Thursday rain added to the problem which saw tar attached to car tires and tar splattered on vehicle sides.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Sunbury Police Department Building Dedicated to Jesse Woodring

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury’s new police station is now ‘officially’ open, dedicating its new home fittingly to its late former mayor who cared so much about the city. Sunbury Police held a dedication ceremony Friday to name the building after Jesse Woodring. “We’ve had...
SUNBURY, PA
Sunbury, PA
Shamokin, PA
Shamokin Dam, PA
Sunbury, PA
Old Route 115 in Lehman Township closing for three days

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road in Luzerne County will be closed for several days while crews conduct roadwork. Luzerne County officials announced that Old Route 115 will be closed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (June 16-18) from 7 am-4:30 pm for construction. Representatives said they are repairing and repaving Old Route 115 between […]
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
3 Valley Counties Down to ‘Medium’ COVID Spread

ATLANTA – Three of the Valley’s counties are back to ‘medium’ spread of COVID-19, while one remains in the ‘high’ category. The CDC said on its website Friday, Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties were lowered to ‘medium’ spread of the virus, after they were all listed in the ‘high’ category last week. Montour County continues to be listed as ‘high.’
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Fallen trees, debris close Perry County roads

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Centre Township, Perry County remains closed as of 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night after a tree fell across wires. According to county dispatch, there is a closure along State Park Road. As of now, they are not sure when the road will reopen. Crews are on the […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Pipe Replacement to Result in Detour Through Montour, Columbia Counties Next Week

Road work in Montour and Columbia Counties will make for detours next week. PennDOT crews will perform pipe replacement operations in Cooper Township, beginning next Tuesday. Bloom Road between Tower Drive and Steltz Road will be closed; the detour involves Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township, Route 11 and Tower Drive in Montour Township. The project is expected to be completed next Friday.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
New Sunbury police headquarters open

SUNBURY, Pa. — What used to be a doctor's office will now be home to the Sunbury Police Department. The building on Arch Street was recently unveiled to the public. "Dedication of the building to the late Mayor Jesse Woodring, and to show the public and officials what the city has accomplished here at the police department," said Sunbury Police Chief Bradley Hare.
SUNBURY, PA
Lock Haven Beach: Come on in, the water’s fine!

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City of Lock Haven’s Susquehanna River beach off N. Vesper Street is open for the summer season. City Community Life Director Kasey Campbell told therecord-online that buoys for the swimming area were placed on Wednesday, a day (as seen above) that attracted a large turnout for the free swimming. Campbell said lifeguards will be at the beach Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., noting “As long as we have the staff, the lifeguards will be there at those times, but people may swim at their own risk if lifeguards are not posted.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Old Lycoming residents question transparency of police regionalization process

Old Lycoming Twp., Pa. — Some residents of Old Lycoming Township continue to voice concerns over the transparency and costs associated with police regionalization. In January of this year, Christopher Kriner, the former chief of Old Lycoming Township Police Department (OLPD) announced he would return to criminal investigation at his previous rank of detective sergeant after serving as chief for just 10 months. Kriner served as interim chief until TVRPD...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Storm damage in the Susquehanna Valley

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — News 8's storm team coverage continues with Jeremy Jenkins in Duncannon, Perry County, which was under a tornado warning from 8:21 to 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. You can watch his full report above.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Warren; Wayne; Wyoming; York TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Danville childcare workers advocate higher pay

DANVILLE, Pa. — A child's early years are critical when it comes to long-term academic and social success, but a severe shortage of child development professionals is putting kids in jeopardy. It's happening all over the country. "Early childcare workers have always been underpaid, underappreciated, underfunded," said Shannon Lewczyk,...
DANVILLE, PA
Confrontation gets physical at Vision Home Builders’ office

We must warn you some of the videos and photos we are about to show you may be disturbing to some viewers. SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An I-Team investigation into the abrupt closing of a Columbia County home building company escalated into a physical confrontation on Wednesday. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg closed […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Route 147 northbound closed in Northumberland County due to tractor-trailer crash

Update: as of 6:45 p.m. Route 147 is now open. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township has closed Route 147 northbound between Route 405 and Route 45. A detour using Route 405 and Route 45 is in place. Route 147 southbound traffic is being controlled by flagging. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. There may be delays in travel, as motorists are expected to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Fire Crews Responding to Multi Alarm Working Fire in Orwigsburg

UPDATE: 9:38PM - All firefighters have been told to evacuate the structure and are going into defensive operations. UPDATE: 10:23PM - Fire is reported as out. Extensive overall in progress. A State Police Fire Marshal has been called to investigate. More information as it becomes available.
ORWIGSBURG, PA
Columbia County builder charged with fraud, theft

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a contractor accused of taking money from clients but not finishing the job. Jeff McCreary of Nescopeck faces a slew of charges including home improvement fraud and theft by deception. This comes after a woman reportedly paid him hundreds of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

