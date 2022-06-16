Work is Progressing Well on Fabridam Repair Project

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City of Lock Haven’s Susquehanna River beach off N. Vesper Street is open for the summer season. City Community Life Director Kasey Campbell told therecord-online that buoys for the swimming area were placed on Wednesday, a day (as seen above) that attracted a large turnout for the free swimming. Campbell said lifeguards will be at the beach Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., noting “As long as we have the staff, the lifeguards will be there at those times, but people may swim at their own risk if lifeguards are not posted.”

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO