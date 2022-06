Iga Swiatek is the player with the longest streak of wins on the WTA Tour: there are 35 consecutive wins, overtaking Serena Williams, who stands at 34. Breaking the record for the player with the most Grand Slam titles in the history of women's tennis, and not only, in the Open Era is special for Iga Swiatek, who in an interview with WTA Insider, taken up by Sportskeeda, explains why.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO