Pittsburgh, PA

Hays bald eagle juveniles take flight, share the skies with young hawk

By Mary Ann Thomas
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Hays juvenile bald eagles were sharing the skies with a young red-tailed hawk as they took their first flights recently. “They just sort of sized one another up,” said photographer Dan Dasynich of Lincoln Place. Over the weekend, about a dozen photographers positioned themselves on the Three Rivers Heritage...

triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Washington County's trails and parks are a quick getaway to the great outdoors

As our Southwestern Pennsylvania weather starts heating up, we can look forward to getting back to the great outdoors! Regardless of whether you’re always in nature or looking for a break from the city of Pittsburgh, you’ll find you’re always welcome at one of Washington County’s great outdoor spaces. Whether you like to walk, run, hike, bike or be out on the water, we’ve got a place for you to do it. Whatever your favorite outdoor activity is, our parks and trails are sure to have something for everyone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh celebrates Father's Day with dog adoption discount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How does adding a new member to your family this Father's Day sound? The Humane Animal Rescue is cutting dog adoption fees in half this weekend. If you're looking to adopt an adult dog and give them a loving home, it will only cost $100, rather than the usual $200. You can either head to the shelter or see the dogs available on their website at this link. The shelter is open today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

50 years ago, Hurricane Agnes left indelible mark

Floods came with living in Freeport. “You just knew it was inevitable,” said Jim Scott, who grew up in a house on First Street with Buffalo Creek at one end and the Allegheny River at the other. “If you lived there, you took the chance of having to deal with it. If it came, you dealt with it. If you got lucky and it didn’t occur, you moved on until the next year.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park author explores family secrets in a new novel

You’d be hard pressed to find a family that doesn’t have a few skeletons rattling around in its closet. The drunken uncle. The philandering granddad. The distant ancestor who owned slaves or served time in jail. Bethel Park author Ann Howley used an eye-opening family revelation as the...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo man wins top prize in fishing tournament for paralyzed veterans

An Apollo man was the winner in the 18th annual Team Bass Tournament for disabled veterans that was held recently on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville in Washington County. Veteran Mark Rosensteel of Apollo, president of the Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America chapter, won the June 12 tournament with...
APOLLO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tunch Illkin will be missed at 20th annual Walk for the Homeless for the Light of Life Rescue Mission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 20th annual Tunch & Wolf Walk for the Homeless, which supports the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side, is being held this weekend.Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley have been dedicated to helping people in need at the Light of Life for more than 35 years.Together, they created this annual fun, family-friendly event. It kicks off with a 10K along the North Shore Trail and ends with a free cookout.This will be the first Walk for the Homeless without Tunch after he lost his battle with ALS last September.The walk is set for Saturday, June 18th, on the North Shore.Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K and 10K walks begin at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Parks (Mon., 6/20/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPI News

Dog rescued from under concrete slabs in Pittsburgh

June 17 (UPI) -- A dog missing for several days in a Pittsburgh neighborhood was reunited with its owner after being rescued from underneath concrete slabs. Pittsburgh Public Safely said in a Twitter post that the dog was reported missing on Friday and Animal Care & Control searched for the canine in the Swisshelm Park neighborhood.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

County medical examiner identifies body pulled from Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the body pulled from the Allegheny River earlier this week. The body was identified as 38-year-old Julie Keddie after she was pulled from the after near the 10th Street Bypass on Wednesday morning. RELATED: Body pulled from Allegheny River downtownPittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating. A cause and manner of death are still pending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Pittsburgh’s Bicycle Heaven: The World’s Largest Bicycle Museum and Shop

If you are into quirky, oddball attractions, then you will definitely want to plan some time to visit “the world’s largest bicycle museum and shop” while exploring Pittsburgh. Craig and Mindy Morrow opened Bicycle Heaven in 2011. Craig started with one bike which he found in the junk and proceeded to collect vintage bikes while also doing repairs. He opened this iconic Pittsburgh museum when his collection outgrew his space. Today, the museum collection is quite massive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Readers share photos of Thursday's eye-catching clouds

People watching the skies above Allegheny County and surrounding areas Thursday evening for signs of potential thunderstorms instead were treated to vistas of clouds resembling fluffy cotton balls. Known as mammatus clouds, they are a rare example of clouds that form in sinking air instead of rising air, according to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Goats help clear out noxious plants along Allegheny River in Oakmont

Goats are clearing brush, poison ivy and other noxious plants along the Allegheny River in Oakmont. They began their work June 6 along a hillside in the Edgewater housing development. Phyllis Anderson, assistant to the borough manger and the person who proposed the idea of using the animal landscapers, said...
OAKMONT, PA

