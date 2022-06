It takes 16 wins to sip from Lord Stanley's cup and the Colorado Avalanche are just three away from hoisting one of the most iconic trophies in sports. They were preseason favorites and made the playoffs look easy, going 12-2 this postseason and a stunning 7-0 on the road. They swept the Edmonton Oilers in four games in the Western Conference finals and are looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001. The Avalanche are up 1-0 in the series after Andre Burakovsky buried a goal in overtime to seal the win in game 1.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO