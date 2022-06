Bedwetting in older kids is more common than you may realize. According to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, as many as 20% of kids ages 5 to 7 wet their beds from time to time, and while that number does shrink as they move into their tween years, bedwetting still happens. While it is absolutely nothing for you or your kid to be ashamed of, there are definitely some things you can do to help, from having encouraging conversations to keeping them comfortable in bed with Ninjamas. With a little extra compassion and care, you can ensure your kids remain confident until the day they put their bedwetting to bed for good.

