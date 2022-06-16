Tech Start-Up Nothing Reveals phone (1) Design Ahead of July Event

Truthfully, wetness is a concept that either makes me think of sexual pleasure or grosses me out entirely. Yet, Dimitra, the designer behind the fashion brand Di Petsa enjoys interacting with the concept for that very reason. Although most know her for her wet dresses that have been worn by the likes of everyone from the Hadid’s to Chlöe Bailey, she also hosts a monthly Wetness Full Moon Ceremony that carries the same purpose as her fashion shows. To be ”around other people with whom you can share this experience of opening up, using our bodies to express our connection with water, to let go of shame,” and of course, “harness the moons energy and transformative power to guide the tides within you,” Dimitra shared.

