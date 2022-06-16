West Virginia to Offer Food Benefits to Non-School Age Kids

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Monday, June 20, 2022, for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday. The festivities start at noon, when the Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice will arrive and greet guests. Gov. Justice and the First Lady will then announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake, served every year on...

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO