Charleston, WV

West Virginia to Offer Food Benefits to Non-School Age Kids

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from the federal government for groceries. Children are eligible if they live in a household that...

Metro News

Elk calves for 2022 are showing up on the Tomblin WMA

LOGAN, W.Va. — A wobbly legged ball of fur wandered through the grass almost taller than its back on the Earl Ray Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. Noticing the young elk calf wasn’t easy from a distance for photographer Mark Bias. Fortunately, the mother elk was close by to act as the bird dog.
ANIMALS
WSAZ

P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under the age of six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

P-EBT benefits available for more WV children

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some West Virginia parents could soon be getting extra help for groceries. The United States Department of Agriculture has given the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources approval to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under six-years-old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program […]
POLITICS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WBOY 12 News

Mask recommendation loosens in WV this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The COVID numbers for West Virginia were not updated on Friday due to the state observing Juneteenth, so the COVID numbers for the state remain the same as Thursday. Mask recommendations for the state, however, have been updated by the CDC. As of the CDC’s county-by-county update last week, 21 counties were […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s incredible heat and rain records

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s hard to believe after such a stifling week, but West Virginia has it relatively easy when compared to summer in the rest of the United States. It’s hot, to be sure…but nothing compared to what they sweat through down by the Gulf Coast. Dr. Kevin Law at Marshall University says […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia Day: State's 159th birthday celebration scheduled for noon on Monday, June 20, at Culture Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Monday, June 20, 2022, for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday. The festivities start at noon, when the Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice will arrive and greet guests. Gov. Justice and the First Lady will then announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake, served every year on...
CHARLESTON, WV
#Offer Food Benefits#Non School Age Kids
Metro News

Blenko Glass to sell 159th West Virginia birthday piece

MILTON, W.Va. — Blenko Glass Company’s annual West Virginia birthday piece goes on sale this Saturday. The 159th birthday piece, tilted “Cabin in the Woods,” was designed by glass artist Kelsey Murphy. “It’s shaped like a cabin and has a stopper looking like smoke coming out...
MILTON, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate Fair is just around the corner and the community is excited for the fair to be back to normal. Tuesday the fair begins with senior citizens day where senior citizens can enter the fair for a $5 rate. It will end Saturday June 25.
POLITICS
Metro News

Another tangled mess for line crews to tackle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Line crews who were near completion of a week-long effort to restore power across parts of West Virginia had additional days tacked onto the task Friday in a matter of minutes. “We peaked Tuesday morning at about 70,000 outages in West Virginia. We just had that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro News

DHHR receives approval for child payments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding benefits for families with young children. The state agency submitted the request related to Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits for children younger than 6 who receive...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Husband and wife win WV Governor’s Service Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A husband and wife were honored at the Governor’s Service Awards, held on June 16, for their service to the community around the Morgantown area. Dr. Jerry Carr Jr. and Nicole Wilson-Carr will receive an award based off of their work with WVU Medicine, giving out COVID-19 tests and doing service […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Augusta Free Press

Forest Service invests $6M in deferred maintenance projects in West Virginia

Monongahela National Forest has received $6 million in funding from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act to support seven projects across the Forest in 2022. These projects are part of $503 million in GAOA-funded investments across USDA-managed lands nationwide to address deferred maintenance, improve infrastructure, increase user access, and support rural economies while also meeting conservation goals.
FOREST, VA
WVNS

Foster parents struggle as Walmart no longer accepts vouchers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Foster parents in West Virginia are struggling as Walmart is no longer accepting Foster Parent vouchers. Foster parents in West Virginia receive a $300 voucher to make purchases such as clothes, diapers, car seats, or baby formula for their foster kids. But, with Walmart no longer accepting the vouchers, many foster […]
LEWISBURG, WV
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration, Fish And Boat Commission, And Game Commission Celebrate First Pennsylvania Native Species Day

HARRISBURG, PA – Leaders from seven state agencies Friday highlighted the importance of protecting native species, which are critical to protecting our natural resources, at a stream restoration site at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission headquarters. Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed the first Pennsylvania Native Species Day. The agencies,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTV

34 anglers selected as West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today that 34 lucky anglers have been selected as prize winners as part of this year’s West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway. This year marked Gold Rush’s 5th anniversary. In commemoration of this milestone, the WVDNR and...
HOBBIES
WDVM 25

Manchin at center of new federal spending and tax ideas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There is a renewed effort to pass a social spending bill in Washington, DC, and West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) is at the very heart of it. The goal of this overall effort is to raise more money to pay of some of the nation’s bills. Officials are saying […]
CHARLESTON, WV

