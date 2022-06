The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) will be holding its summer Mega Adoption Event at all of its locations along with four participating regional shelters on June 25 and 26. All pets at all shelters will be just $35 to adopt. The event aims to find families for at least 700 homeless pets while intakes are increasing, and adoptions are dropping.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO