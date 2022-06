Norristown is on the move, and it’s easy to see. Known as “the heart of Montgomery County,” Norristown is a “diamond in the rough” that is next in line for economic revitalization. Unprecedented investment is spurring infrastructure and mixed-use redevelopment on the Route 202 corridor and along Lafayette Street. Other unmistakable signs of progress include the planned PA Turnpike connection, the Main and DeKalb mixed-use project, the new Montgomery County Justice Center, and the upcoming conveyance of 68 acres of the former Norristown State Hospital grounds to the Municipality for redevelopment.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO