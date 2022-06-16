ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Davenport Foundation Awards $40,000 In Grants For Local Arts

capecod.com
 3 days ago

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The John K. and Thirza F. Davenport Foundation for the Arts recently announced that six Cape Cod organizations will receive shares of a $40,000 grant to promote arts...

www.capecod.com

thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
capecod.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand housing capacity in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a full-time licensed clinician who will ride with police officers and assist with mental health related calls for service. Stephanie Rubel, a Bay Cove Human Services employee, has joined the Department with funding made available through a multi-year grant from the Department of Mental Health. Stephanie brings skills and knowledge gained from prior work in the mental health and human service fields including experience as a Telehealth Navigator and Community Resource Navigator for Outer Cape Health Services, an Emergency Room Technician for Cape Cod Healthcare, a Home Care Case Manager for Old Colony Elder Services, and an Instructional Assistant with the Barnstable Public Schools. She holds a B.A. in Psychology, a Master’s degree in Forensic Psychology, and is also a Certified Nursing Assistant.
BARNSTABLE, MA
therealdeal.com

Historic Cape Cod mansion lists for first time — at a record-breaking price

A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price. Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.
REAL ESTATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Children’s affiliation — and expansion — make a lot of sense

IN A recent opinion piece in Commonwealth, Paul Hattis expressed support for the proposed affiliation between Boston Children’s Hospital and Franciscan Children’s. At a time when behavioral health is in crisis, there is more need than ever for our two hospitals to combine their collective experience and expertise to create a unique system of pediatric behavioral health and rehabilitative care, research, and teaching.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Harwich Emphasizes Police Chief Power to Keep Order on Beaches

HARWICH – Harwich select board members recently empowered the chief of police with the ability to shut down beaches in order to maintain public safety. Chief David Guillemette said that the move will help deal with situations like those that transpired last summer on Bank Street and Red River Beach, which he said threatened the safety of residents.
HARWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Campbell: ‘No one should be above the law’

Andrea Campbell, a Democratic candidate running in the Massachusetts Attorney General (AG) race, visited the Island Thursday and included a stop at The Times in Vineyard Haven to talk about her campaign to address Martha’s Vineyard concerns. A Roxbury native, Campbell grew up in a difficult environment ”in public...
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

Mashpee Wampanoag Chief turns 100: 'I find life pretty good'

Chief Silent Drum of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe enjoys a bite of cake on his 100th birthday. MASHPEE—Vernon “Silent Drum” Lopez turned 100 on Thursday, two months after the Mashpee Wampanoag chief announced his retirement. A parade of children and tribal leaders marched along Meetinghouse Road to...
MASHPEE, MA
WCVB

Car crashes into fishing charter business in Falmouth, Massachusetts

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two people suffered injuries when a car crashed into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod early Saturday morning. Falmouth police said a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into Patriot Party Boats at 227 Clinton Ave. shortly before 12:45 a.m. The...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Disentanglement Team Frees Young Humpback Whale

CHATHAM – The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Animal Entanglement Response Team recently helped free a humpback whale calf from a rope entanglement. They responded to the event on Tuesday, June 14, when Atlantic White Shark Conservancy team members spotted the entangled whale in Stellwagen Bank. The small whale...
CHATHAM, MA
westobserver.com

Home of the Week: How much bread for ‘The Jelly House’ in Sandwich? $2.1 million

Year built 1857 (main house) Bedrooms 4 (3 in main house, 1 in barn) Under the stewardship of landscape architect Bernice M. Wahler and her husband, Joe, this Sandwich landmark known locally as “The Jelly House” is ready for its next chapter. Built in 1857, the house gained fame in the 20th century when the occupants opened a roadside stand to sell beach plum jelly.
SANDWICH, MA

