Barnstable, MA

Barnstable to Update Public Beach and Pond Hours

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE – Hours of operations at beaches and ponds in Barnstable are being updated. Starting Saturday, June 25 through Labor Day, public beaches and ponds in the town will be open seven days...

Falmouth Beaches Still Short on Lifeguards

FALMOUTH – An official with the Falmouth Beach Department recently gave an update on where the department stands on lifeguard coverage ahead of the summer. Superintendent Maggie Clayton spoke at a Falmouth Select Board meeting on June 13 and said that the beaches will be staffed and enforced seven days a week for the season starting on Sunday, June 26.
State Transportation & Infrastructure Funds Could Come to Cape Cod

SANDWICH – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill universally supported a $350 million bond bill to help fund transportation and infrastructure work throughout the state, with some of the money headed to the Cape. The bill, which passed on Thursday, June 16, allows for $200 million for municipalities to use for...
SANDWICH, MA
Sunday photo essay: The charm of Cape Cod

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Several Town Services to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

BARNSTABLE – In observance of Juneteenth, several towns across Cape Cod will close their offices. The Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and Monday, while the town offices will be closed just on Sunday. In Barnstable, the transfer station will be closed Sunday while offices remain open. In Yarmouth, the… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
Chatham Medical Transport Service for Seniors Is Back

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging recently announced that its Medical Transportation Services were brought back on June 15. The services are for residents of Chatham who are age 60 + and are only available through reservations. Rides to medical appointments will be offered Tuesdays through Fridays from...
CHATHAM, MA
Harwich Emphasizes Police Chief Power to Keep Order on Beaches

HARWICH – Harwich select board members recently empowered the chief of police with the ability to shut down beaches in order to maintain public safety. Chief David Guillemette said that the move will help deal with situations like those that transpired last summer on Bank Street and Red River Beach, which he said threatened the safety of residents.
HARWICH, MA
Car crashes into fishing charter business in Falmouth, Massachusetts

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two people suffered injuries when a car crashed into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod early Saturday morning. Falmouth police said a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into Patriot Party Boats at 227 Clinton Ave. shortly before 12:45 a.m. The...
FALMOUTH, MA
Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
WATCH: Massive shark spotted in Cape Cod bay

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Charter boat captain David Stamatis was taking a vacationing family out fishing when he spotted a large great white shark in the water off the coast of Wellfleet. The family from Iowa was able to capture footage of the shark after Stamatis carefully steered the boat...
WELLFLEET, MA
Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through Massachusetts front yard

A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand housing capacity in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Historic Cape Cod mansion lists for first time — at a record-breaking price

A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price. Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.
REAL ESTATE
Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a full-time licensed clinician who will ride with police officers and assist with mental health related calls for service. Stephanie Rubel, a Bay Cove Human Services employee, has joined the Department with funding made available through a multi-year grant from the Department of Mental Health. Stephanie brings skills and knowledge gained from prior work in the mental health and human service fields including experience as a Telehealth Navigator and Community Resource Navigator for Outer Cape Health Services, an Emergency Room Technician for Cape Cod Healthcare, a Home Care Case Manager for Old Colony Elder Services, and an Instructional Assistant with the Barnstable Public Schools. She holds a B.A. in Psychology, a Master’s degree in Forensic Psychology, and is also a Certified Nursing Assistant.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Taste of the Vineyard Returns With Style

All manner of food and fashion, from stars and stripes suits and bedazzled dresses, to tacos, tofu and tuna, were on full display at Taste of the Vineyard Thursday night as the Vineyard Preservation Trust fundraiser returned to signal the start of the summer season. “This is the unofficial solstice,”...
EDGARTOWN, MA

