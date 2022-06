Part one of this two-part story can be found online at SoprisSun.com. Learning to use new filtration equipment at Glenwood Springs’ Red Mountain Water Treatment Plant (RMWTP) and the Wastewater Treatment Facility was challenging enough. Nevermind the circumstances: a global pandemic affecting staffing and supplies. A historic fire had ripped through Glenwood Canyon and the consequences of the damage that caused to the watershed did not escape the ever-thoughtful planning of Plant Operations Superintendent Warren Hays and Mike Hedrick, chief operator at the RMWTP. Hedrick’s team gained proficiency in operating the new filtration equipment, and their diligence paid off when the biggest event of their careers stepped front and center and slapped them in the face. Not one of them so much as flinched.

