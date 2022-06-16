ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City To Submit Their Opening Offer For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eomDs_0gCUEqaf00

After plenty of speculation over Cucurella Manchester City will make their first offer of the window for the Spanish full-back to test Brighton's resolve.

After plenty of speculation over Cucurella Manchester City will make their first offer of the window for the Spanish full-back to test Brighton's resolve.

He has been Pep Guardiola's main target to solve the left-back issue at Manchester City and the Champions are eager to get a deal done ready for pre-season.

Cucurella in action

IMAGO / News Images

According to Fabrizio Romano Manchester City have their opening proposal ready with the two sides set to be in advanced talks in the next few days.

He also said that Cucurella is still Manchester City's top target for left-back and that Pep Guardiola really wants him with the deal being a work in progress.

The Champions don't have a natural left-back with Joao Cancelo playing there all last season even though he is naturally a right-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aqkqv_0gCUEqaf00
Cancelo celebrating

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Central defender Nathan Ake played there at times with midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko also filling in the role hence why a natural left-back has been on the shopping list for City this summer.

In the Premier League last season Cucurella played 35 games scoring one goal and getting one assist whilst contributing to eight clean sheets for Graham Potter's Brighton with The Seagulls finishing ninth in the table.

If City can get the deal done it is set to be a shrewd piece of business.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#The Premier League#Spanish#Imago News Images
SB Nation

Everton 2021/22 Season Loan Recap: How Did the Out-on-Loan Blues Get On?

It was a tough old season at Goodison Park. But did any of Everton’s players enjoy success in 2021/22?. I’ve been following the Blues’ eight out-on-loan players this season to keep track of how they’ve doing. There’s been some very interesting progress made and there could well be a first-team opportunity at Everton awaiting three or four of these players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy