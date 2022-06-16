ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

The color of swimsuit your child wears swimming in SC could save his or her life. Here’s why

By Sarah Claire McDonald
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGN6s_0gCUDSdY00

With South Carolina under a heat advisory, chances are at least one member of your family wants to get to the pool or beach as fast as they can.

There are an insurmountable number of reasons why water safety is important for children and adults alike and that includes the color of your swimsuit.

Whether you grew up swimming every day or are still learning how to swim, it’s important to know the proper precautions to take to avoid injury or death while enjoying a fun day in the water, especially in South Carolina.

With 2,876 miles of tidal coastline, South Carolina has many more swimming opportunities than just backyard or country club pools. Whether swimming in the ocean or the neighborhood pool, it’s important to consider color when choosing a swimsuit for you or your child.

Optimal swimsuit color depends on the type of water your family members will be swimming in.

Alive Solutions , a company that specializes in aquatic safety, conducted a study that put different swimsuit colors to the test to see how their visibility varied in different colored pool bottoms and in open water.

For dark-bottomed pools , testing found that bright and contrasting options were the top color choices to keep both children and adults safe, with neon yellow, green and orange as the top three choices.

For light-colored pool bottoms , avoid anything light-colored.

“Our bottom two colors are white and light blue (check out how they disappear) and our top choices would be neon pink and neon orange,” Alive Solutions said in a post on their website.

As for open water such as the ocean or lakes , the study tested 18 inches of water with visibility around zero at 2 feet for all colors in the environment on a partly sunny day. The company found that the top performing colors were neon yellow, green and orange, showing that bright and contrasting colors were still a key component. The color white came in fourth place in the study but appeared as more of a cloudy light reflection and wouldn’t stand out in a crowd. Additionally, unlike the previous studies, the neon pink color did not perform as well as it had in the white-bottom pool environment.

It’s also important to note that while neon yellow was said to be a noticeable color, beachgoers may want to keep in mind the thoughts behind shark safety as well.

“Yum yum yellow” has been a term coined by many.

“Rescue workers and other water frequenters like scuba divers started referring to the shade of yellow as what it is known as now because of its tendency to attract sharks; especially to lone or stranded swimmers,” according to Deep Blue Diving .

“Researchers and divers suggest avoiding colors such as white or any other reflective colors that may shine light much like fish scales do underwater. You also want to avoid anything with a high contrast color. Sharks can see such a high contrast color outfit very well and might get attracted to it.”

Deep Blue Diving continued by writing that even jewelry and watches should be avoided when swimming underwater as they can reflect light and replicate the scales of a fish, thus attracting sharks and other predators.

Four years ago, Jei Turrell, then 10 years old, was attacked in ankle-deep water off a Palmetto Dunes beach on Hilton Head Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beXqt_0gCUDSdY00

Tonya Turrell, his mother, posted about the immense pain her son was enduring from the injury, the trauma of remembering the attack and his disappointment that his fishing trip was curtailed. She also advised parents to avoid bright-colored swimwear that may attract a shark’s attention., as previously reported by The Island Packet .

“People keep asking how many stitches Jei has. We don’t know. The doctor doesn’t even know. Too many to count. ... There are a lot of stitches on the outside and even more on the inside,” Turrell posted about the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
travelnowsmart.com

Kid Friendly Things to Do in Hilton Head

Looking for family-friendly activities in Hilton Head? If dolphin tours aren’t exciting enough, you should consider taking your kids on a pirate ship adventure. This is the ultimate way to enjoy the South Carolina coast with your family. You’ll be delighted by the swashbuckling adventure, as well as the scenic beauty of the area. And, of course, your kids will love the fun and games!
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

Those who love to eat seafood know how important it is to prepare it properly. And while it's very easy to cook it at home if you follow some rules, sometimes it's way better to just go to a nice restaurant and enjoy a delicious meal in the company of a group of good friends or some family members.
Alina Andras

5 Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

If you've ever been to South Carolina, then you know that some of the most beautiful beaches can be found here. From pristine beaches with white sand and clean waters, to secluded places where you can enjoy some peace and quiet with your loved ones, South Carolina really seems to have it all. So it should not come as a surprise that more and more Americans love to spend their summer holiday here.
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In South Carolina

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Swimsuit#Open Water
WBTW News13

Deputies rescue men stranded while birdwatching in South Carolina preserve

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies rescued two men who apparently got stranded on Friday while birdwatching at the Donnelly Wildlife Preserve. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the two men stranded were stranded on a trail in the preserve as temperatures jumped to nearly 100 degrees. “Investigations Division’s, quick thinking, diligent efforts, and caring […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WJCL

Saturday afternoon shooting at Hilton Head Park

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — One person was injured and three teens in custody following a Saturday afternoon shooting on Hilton Head Island. The incident happened at Lowcountry Celebration Park around 4:45 p.m. Beaufort County Deputies say a man was shot by a teen that was in a group...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across South Carolina

STILLMORE, Ga. — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. But people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.
STILLMORE, GA
wtoc.com

Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of 37-year-old Stephen Chauncey are raising a toast in celebration of his life. “A week before the accident, he texted his sister and said ‘hey let’s take a virtual shot of fireball.’ It just became a thing. So that’s what that was for and everyone in there knew that,” Tessa Suggs, Stephen Chauncey’s Girlfriend said.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Daily South

9 Things to Do in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Just over the Cooper River from downtown Charleston's rainbow-hued homes and centuries-old churches, the town of Mount Pleasant embraces the Holy City's easygoing low country lifestyle—but with all the convenient amenities you'd expect of a suburb (looking at you, Trader Joe's). Even so, the state's largest town has its own distinct personality, with seafood dives, historic neighborhoods, and pedestrian-friendly routes that make the most of its position on the coast. Here's how to spend a weekend in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Parris Island Marine recruits affected by heat

PARRIS ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Our First Alert Weather team has been alerting us to the dangers of prolonged heat exposure, and this week, it got the best of some future Marines. Monday, several recruits had to stop training because of the way they felt in the heat. One of them was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for what was classified as a “heat injury”.
PARRIS ISLAND, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
1K+
Followers
116
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy