Henrico County, VA

Companies, students partner to replace West End Manor Civic Association’s roof

By Special to the Citizen
 3 days ago
Students work to replace the roof of the West End Manor Civic Association. (Courtesy Henrico County/Henrico County Public Schools)

For several years, the people at West End Manor Civic Association, a nonprofit neighborhood-betterment organization in the heart of Henrico’s Brookland District, watched their roof slowly deteriorate. Without the funds to repair it, the destruction of their building seemed inevitable.

Then, thanks to the generosity of four construction companies, the restoration of their roof became a hands-on learning opportunity for students at Henrico’s Career and Technical Education Program.

During the June 14 Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting, Brookland Supervisor Dan Schmitt presented four proclamations to the four organizations that made the restoration of WEMCA’s roof possible.

The companies – ABC Supply Company; Hertless Brothers’ Roofing; Virginia Association of Roofing Contractors; and Scaffolding Solutions Incorporated – made contributions that saved a community while promoting the technical education of Henrico students.

“It takes a true commitment for private businesses such as these to see a vision and the importance of introducing career options to these young people but a real heart of service to follow up on that vision by donating their time, materials and expertise to make it a reality,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt presented physical copies of the proclamations to representatives of all four companies, granting each the Henrico County Board of Supervisors’ Distinguished Community Service Medal, the board’s highest possible honor.

Following the distribution of awards, Scott Shufflebarger, president of Hertless Brothers Roofing Inc., stepped up to say a few words of gratitude. He gave special thanks to Mac Beaton, director of workforce and career development at the CTE, for his vision.

“What you have here is a true gem. He is a pace-setter not only for the county but for the commonwealth,” Shufflebarger said of Beaton.

Following comments from other organization representatives, West End Manor Civic Association President Dan Schardein took to the microphone to express his immense gratitude for those who made the project a reality.

Beaton provided a brief expression of gratitude and commented on what the project meant to the CTE community.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and every day you just get more energized because you see the future, we are working with the future, we have the opportunity to change the future,” Beaton said, thanking the county and the school system.

County Manager John Vithoulkas thanked the organizations for their support of not only the roof restoration, but the CTE students as well.

“[These] four companies provided materials and expertise on the project, but even more importantly they provided a hands-on introduction to a trade to dozens of our school students who are participating in the career and technical education program,” he said.

