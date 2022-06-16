ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich’s first Juneteenth event marks pivotal shift from slavery to ‘awesome experience’ of freedom

By Ken Borsuk
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — As the town of Greenwich prepares for its first-ever celebration of Juneteenth, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in town said the new holiday is “at its core, is the acknowledgment of two sides of a coin.”. One side is the “inhumane practice of...

GreenwichTime

Editorial: Take time to ponder the meaning of Juneteenth

Monday’s day off, for those lucky enough to have one, likely takes many people by surprise. Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, and it was only last month that Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a legal state holiday in Connecticut. But it’s a day that should be about much more than rest.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

David Rafferty (opinion): Why conservatives like charter schools

Authoritarians hate public schools. Having a public school system means opening the doors to everyone in a society and providing a common education that builds skills, breeds curiosity, increases civic engagement, and challenges children to learn from the past while building for the future. Done right, it instills a sense of citizenship while developing compassion and empathy for all. It should come as no surprise that the recent century commonly referred to as The American Century, coincided with a century of coast-to-coast public education for all children.
STAMFORD, CT
GreenwichTime

A CT law requires racial balance in public schools. Why are some suburban districts segregated anyway?

On a Wednesday night in early May, officials from the Fairfield school district appeared before the State Board of Education to explain why McKinley Elementary School was out of compliance with the state’s racial balance law for the 15th time in 16 years, with a student body that was 56 percent minority in a district that was nearly three-quarters white.
FAIRFIELD, CT
newyorkcitynews.net

Not illegal to cage elephant, says New York judge

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a closely watched case that sought to apply human rights to animals, New York's top court ruled 5-2 that Happy the elephant cannot be considered a person being illegally confined in the Bronx Zoo. The decision affirms a lower court ruling and means Happy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Slavery#African Americans#First Baptist Church#Confederate
yonkerstimes.com

Stepinac Student from Yonkers Honored with Eisenhower Leadership Award

Congratulation to Ethan Bangari of Yonkers, a junior at Stepinac High School, who was recently honored as the recipient of the prestigious Dwight D. Eisenhower Leadership Award!. Annually, the United States Military Academy at West Point-sponsored award recognizes the nation’s outstanding high school juniors who have demonstrated exceptional performance in...
YONKERS, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Sen. Chuck Schumer Announces Passage of ‘Honoring Our Pact Act’

Following months of tireless advocacy, and all out push standing with veterans from Rochester to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced the Senate passage of the Honoring Our Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxins Act (Honoring Our PACT Act) to finally get health coverage for veterans, who were exposed to burn pit smoke and other environmental hazards, that caused cancers and other illnesses during their service. As Majority Leader, Schumer fought relentlessly to ensure the bill would be brought for a swift vote to keep our nation’s commitment to our veterans and thousands of vets across New York who will now be able to get the treatment they earned. The bill as amended now heads to House of Representatives for action, Schumer calls on the House to act quickly to pass this bill and send it to President Biden’s desk where it will be signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nassauillustrated.com

Proud Boys Parade In Nassau County Once More

Members of an all-male extremist group stepped out again on Saturday, May 21, drawing criticism from neighbors and from many local leaders. A group of as many as 20 men dressed as Proud Boys, i.e. wearing and bearing a combination of the hate group’s signature outfits and slogans, paraded through Rockville Centre in Nassau County, possibly in response to results of school board elections in late May. The ‘Western Chauvinist’ group was accompanied by a large yellow pickup truck bearing a sign that reads “Law And Order,” a sight that witnesses of prior marches have often recalled.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
stljewishlight.org

Do you know this Jew? She was a silent film superstar of the 1920s

(New York Jewish Week) — Hundreds of tourists and midtown office workers cross the intersection of 39th Street and Broadway every day — and most probably don’t realize they are passing a crucial site of Jewish, LGBTQ and theater history. That busy Manhattan corner once housed Nazimova’s...
MANHATTAN, NY
larchmontloop.com

Westchester Voters to Consider Climate Change this Fall

Westchester voters have an unprecedented chance– for the first time in 25 years– to fight climate change, now that the state has passed The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act. Now it goes to voters. It’s a $4.2 billion bond question that will be...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Skyline Hotel to Become Shelter for Homeless Families This Weekend

The Skyline Hotel — sitting vacant on 10th Avenue after several attempts to provide shelter for New Yorkers — will welcome families with young children to its Hell’s Kitchen rooms this weekend.  The move was flagged not by a formal announcement to the community or in collaboration with local elected officials, but by the mass […] The post Skyline Hotel to Become Shelter for Homeless Families This Weekend appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

