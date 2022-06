Soaring inflation, painfully high gas prices, and fear of a looming recession have many Americans worrying about their financial security. "If you have inflation and a recession combined together, it's a whole different beast," said Sam Zimmerman, CEO of Sagewell Financial, a banking company geared toward seniors. "This is a time for action. The quicker you move, the more agency you have in reducing the impact of a recession."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO