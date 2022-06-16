Video: Some sun Thursday before showers move through New Hampshire

As Friday's humidity fades, much cooler air follows for the weekend, with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be partly sunny with a shower possible north and a northerly breeze. Father's Day now has a chance of showers. Mainly cloudy skies with highs only in the 60s again. Highs return...
A strong cold front will arrive today and after some warmth and humidity, much cooler air (and a fall like feel) for the weekend. After early morning clouds Friday will transition to partly sunny skies. It will be warm and more humid with a passing thunderstorm late morning north and early afternoon central and south (early to mid afternoon right near the coast). Highs in the 70s north and 80s south with a westerly breeze.
CONWAY, N.H. — We are just a few days away from the summer solstice, but some parts of New England are seeing snow and ice this weekend. The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo on social media of rime ice forming shortly after sunrise on Saturday. Rime ice is formed when supercooled droplets from fog freeze and attach onto an exposed surface.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were declared in parts of New England Friday afternoon, but they have since expired. See active weather alerts for your area here. Heat and humidity have been served to New England Friday courtesy of a busy Southwest wind with gusts to 35 mph, impacting play at the U.S. Open.
A line of thunderstorms is tracking through Maine & New Hampshire that will arrive in Portland and the seacoast around lunchtime Friday. These storms could strengthen into a strong or severe storm. The main risk is for damaging winds and small hail. As always lightning and heavy rainfall will make these storms dangerous. Some storms in Maine were already getting strong by 9:30 Friday morning.
All you need to do is watch this video I posted below to know that this really is a must for the summer. Motorized Tiki Bar boats! I'm not sure I want to be the driver but I'll most definitely be a passenger, that's for sure. This just makes me...
There are now 2,570 COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic. Two people died of COVID-19 Friday, and there are 268 new cases today. Hospitalizations are down from 103 Thursday to 97. The percentage of fully vaccinated Granite Staters stays at 63.2%.
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. We're really looking forward to enjoying some classic summer treats this year, and a great one is the classic lobster roll!. But who makes the best lobster roll in New Hampshire? Let us...
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Multiple agencies were responding to a massive yacht fire off the coast of Maine Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told WMTW that a 72-foot yacht caught fire late this afternoon in the Piscataqua River near New Castle, New Hampshire. The Portsmouth,...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Forty people on Friday were offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall following the state’s 35th annual lottery. Winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several cities in New Hampshire are hosting events to celebrate Pride Month. Manchester is hosting its first Pride parade Saturday, and preparations are underway for events in Portsmouth and Nashua. Seacoast Outright is gearing up for its Pride celebration on June 25 in Portsmouth. "I think...
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire residents may see a shocking rise in their electricity bills this summer.Eversource said Friday that on average, a Granite State customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power will see a bill increase of $71.39 a month. The increase would take effect August 1, when Eversource is proposing to raise its default service rate from 10.669 cents per kilowatt hour to 22.566 cents per kilowatt hour."The increase is due to several factors - the conflict in Ukraine causing energy supply constraints, continued increased demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic and extreme weather impacting...
A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
Our viewers told us where to find the best hot dogs in New Hampshire. Viewers say they love the 1/4-pound dogs at Route 16 Dairy Bar and the large variety of toppings to choose from. 4. Junkyard Dogs in Ossipee. Many viewers love Junkyard Dogs, a food truck based in...
Around 180 times a year, New Hampshire Fish and Game search and rescue units are dispatched to aid someone who has gotten in trouble outdoors. Sometimes, it’s a call from a hiker who has slipped on a wet rock and broken a leg or ankle. Other times, it’s from a rock climber who is stranded on a ledge without ropes or a way to get down.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices have come down somewhat in New Hampshire, but they're still high. The statewide average is down three-10ths of a cent from last week. Patrick De Haan, of GasBuddy, said there could be some relief in the days ahead, but any lower prices might not last long.
Struggling to find an affordable home in New Hampshire? You certainly aren't alone. On this edition of NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Rob Dapice, Exec. Director/CEO of NH Housing, to discuss why entry-level buyers and renters are being squeezed out of housing market.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Eversource customers in New Hampshire could see a significant hike in their electric bills this summer. The price will go up about $71.39 for someone who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power each month, the company said Friday. “On average, our New Hampshire customers use 25...
One of the state’s major utilities is set to double the price of electricity in August, and it’s likely other utilities will be forced to raise their prices, too. The price hikes are being driven by projected high costs of natural gas. In a Monday filing with the...
Anyone trying to let loose and enjoy the most of what’s expected to be a sun-soaked summer and a cool, breezy fall can plan a trip to one of Massachusetts’ many carnivals and festivals. Listen to local Bay State artists take the stage with big-name acts like Stephen...
Comments / 0