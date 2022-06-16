ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Some sun Thursday before showers move through New Hampshire

By Kevin Skarupa
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sunny and dry stretch we're in comes to an end late this week as unsettled weather moves though. Following that system it will be cooler over the weekend with mainly dry...

www.wmur.com

WMUR.com

Video: Cooler, breezy weekend ahead in New Hampshire

As Friday's humidity fades, much cooler air follows for the weekend, with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be partly sunny with a shower possible north and a northerly breeze. Father's Day now has a chance of showers. Mainly cloudy skies with highs only in the 60s again. Highs return...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Warm, humid Friday with a passing thunderstorm for parts of New Hampshire

A strong cold front will arrive today and after some warmth and humidity, much cooler air (and a fall like feel) for the weekend. After early morning clouds Friday will transition to partly sunny skies. It will be warm and more humid with a passing thunderstorm late morning north and early afternoon central and south (early to mid afternoon right near the coast). Highs in the 70s north and 80s south with a westerly breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
WCVB

Ice in June?! Winter-like conditions return to Mount Washington, parts of New England

CONWAY, N.H. — We are just a few days away from the summer solstice, but some parts of New England are seeing snow and ice this weekend. The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo on social media of rime ice forming shortly after sunrise on Saturday. Rime ice is formed when supercooled droplets from fog freeze and attach onto an exposed surface.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms in Maine

Severe thunderstorm warnings were declared in parts of New England Friday afternoon, but they have since expired. See active weather alerts for your area here. Heat and humidity have been served to New England Friday courtesy of a busy Southwest wind with gusts to 35 mph, impacting play at the U.S. Open.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Impact Weather: Thunderstorms could cause wind damage across Maine

A line of thunderstorms is tracking through Maine & New Hampshire that will arrive in Portland and the seacoast around lunchtime Friday. These storms could strengthen into a strong or severe storm. The main risk is for damaging winds and small hail. As always lightning and heavy rainfall will make these storms dangerous. Some storms in Maine were already getting strong by 9:30 Friday morning.
WMUR.com

Two COVID-19 deaths Friday in New Hampshire

There are now 2,570 COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic. Two people died of COVID-19 Friday, and there are 268 new cases today. Hospitalizations are down from 103 Thursday to 97. The percentage of fully vaccinated Granite Staters stays at 63.2%.
WMUR.com

Who makes the best lobster roll in New Hampshire?

WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. We're really looking forward to enjoying some classic summer treats this year, and a great one is the classic lobster roll!. But who makes the best lobster roll in New Hampshire? Let us...
FOOD & DRINKS
WMTW

72-foot yacht burns between Maine and NH in Piscataqua River

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Multiple agencies were responding to a massive yacht fire off the coast of Maine Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told WMTW that a 72-foot yacht caught fire late this afternoon in the Piscataqua River near New Castle, New Hampshire. The Portsmouth,...
NEW CASTLE, NH
WCAX

40 permits given to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Forty people on Friday were offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall following the state’s 35th annual lottery. Winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents.
ANIMALS
WMUR.com

Several New Hampshire cities plan Pride celebrations this month

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several cities in New Hampshire are hosting events to celebrate Pride Month. Manchester is hosting its first Pride parade Saturday, and preparations are underway for events in Portsmouth and Nashua. Seacoast Outright is gearing up for its Pride celebration on June 25 in Portsmouth. "I think...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

NH electric bills could rise by $70 a month this summer

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire residents may see a shocking rise in their electricity bills this summer.Eversource said Friday that on average, a Granite State customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power will see a bill increase of $71.39 a month. The increase would take effect August 1, when Eversource is proposing to raise its default service rate from 10.669 cents per kilowatt hour to 22.566 cents per kilowatt hour."The increase is due to several factors - the conflict in Ukraine causing energy supply constraints, continued increased demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic and extreme weather impacting...
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best hot dogs in New Hampshire

Our viewers told us where to find the best hot dogs in New Hampshire. Viewers say they love the 1/4-pound dogs at Route 16 Dairy Bar and the large variety of toppings to choose from. 4. Junkyard Dogs in Ossipee. Many viewers love Junkyard Dogs, a food truck based in...
RESTAURANTS
newhampshirebulletin.com

The cost of New Hampshire search and rescue missions

Around 180 times a year, New Hampshire Fish and Game search and rescue units are dispatched to aid someone who has gotten in trouble outdoors. Sometimes, it’s a call from a hiker who has slipped on a wet rock and broken a leg or ankle. Other times, it’s from a rock climber who is stranded on a ledge without ropes or a way to get down.
POLITICS
WMUR.com

Gas prices slip in New Hampshire, but possibly not for long

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices have come down somewhat in New Hampshire, but they're still high. The statewide average is down three-10ths of a cent from last week. Patrick De Haan, of GasBuddy, said there could be some relief in the days ahead, but any lower prices might not last long.
TRAFFIC
WMUR.com

New Hampshire's affordable housing struggles

Struggling to find an affordable home in New Hampshire? You certainly aren't alone. On this edition of NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Rob Dapice, Exec. Director/CEO of NH Housing, to discuss why entry-level buyers and renters are being squeezed out of housing market.
REAL ESTATE
newhampshirebulletin.com

Electric prices set to double in New Hampshire

One of the state’s major utilities is set to double the price of electricity in August, and it’s likely other utilities will be forced to raise their prices, too. The price hikes are being driven by projected high costs of natural gas. In a Monday filing with the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

