111: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The Operator of a digital and mobile healthcare platform in China posted revenue of $470.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YI

