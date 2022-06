Cincinnati is dealing with a huge blow to the ego – not to mention its future economy – because of the recent announcement that the Queen City would not be one of the hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It's frustrating news to many soccer fans, but at least locals can drown their sorrows in one of the best bars in the country, according to Esquire magazine. Catch up on the latest headlines below.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO