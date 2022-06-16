ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Car slams into fence in Providence

By Melanie DaSilva
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a car crashed into a fence early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Praire Avenue around 1 a.m. and found debris scattered across the road with the car heavily damaged.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

12 News has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.

