Car slams into fence in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a car crashed into a fence early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to Praire Avenue around 1 a.m. and found debris scattered across the road with the car heavily damaged.
No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.
12 News has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.Also Read: Two Pawtucket police cruisers crash hours apart Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 1