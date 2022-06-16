ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The OnePlus 10T just keeps sounding weirder

By James Rogerson
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Future)

The OnePlus 10T is a baffling phone. This rumored handset is apparently higher end than the OnePlus 10 Pro in some ways and lower end in others, and the latest leak suggests its specs really are all over the place.

According to Digital Chat Station – a leaker with a reasonable track record – posting on Weibo (opens in new tab), the OnePlus 10T has a flat 6.7-inch 1080 x 2412 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, 150W charging, a 4,800mAh battery, an under-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, and a punch-hole selfie camera.

That selfie camera is apparently 16MP, while the triple-lens rear camera supposedly includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary snapper, joined by 8MP and 2MP secondary sensors.

If that’s all accurate then the OnePlus 10T will have a more powerful chipset than the OnePlus 10 Pro (which has the non-Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1), along with faster charging – up from 80W on the OnePlus 10T (or 65W for US buyers).

But the 10T’s cameras sound like a massive downgrade, its screen is apparently lower resolution, and it seemingly has a smaller battery.

And to add to the confusion we don’t even know for sure how the OnePlus 10T will be branded, with this source saying that’s the “tentative name”, and previous sources also suggesting they’re not certain it will land as the 10T – it might land as the OnePlus 10 instead, or something else entirely.

We would take this particular leak with a pinch of salt, as the camera specs here are different – and worse – than those listed in earlier leaks, but in either case it sounds like the snappers will probably be worse than those on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Analysis: a confusing proposition

If any of the specs leaks we’ve heard about the OnePlus 10T are right, then OnePlus could have a tricky job in either justifying its existence or selling it.

It will probably have to be priced under the OnePlus 10 Pro, yet it’s a newer handset with – supposedly – a more powerful chipset and faster charging. But with a flat FHD+ screen and what sounds like a mediocre camera setup it can hardly be positioned as the company’s top flagship.

Perhaps they’ll carry a similar price and OnePlus will just leave it to buyers to decide what they value most in a phone, but whatever the company does this handset looks set to add confusion to the range.

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

