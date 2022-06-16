Just one site left for last two days of early voting in Athens

vernon jones mike collins

Today is the next-to-last day of early voting in Athens, and there is now only place to cast those ballots: the Athens-Clarke County Elections Office on Washington Street holds advance voting through close of business tomorrow. The Library on Baxter Street closed as an early voting precinct Wednesday. Voters in Athens will decide a County Commission contest and help settle state and congressional races in the runoff voting that wraps up next Tuesday.

Former President Trump weighs in again on the 10th District congressional runoff, with a robocall in support of Vernon Jones: it is Jones vs Mike Collins in next Tuesday’s election. The winner will be a big favorite in the November general election in the race to replace Jody Hice as the Congressman who represents Athens in the US House.

Democrats are taking aim at Governor Brian Kemp and his campaign for reelection, targeting for criticism campaign contributions he’s received from companies that manufacture guns. Republican Kemp is trying to win a rematch of the 2018 election, facing for a second time in November Democrat Stacey Abrams.

©2022 Cox Media Group