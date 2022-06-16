Fire Weather Watch issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Book Cliffs; Colorado River Basin; Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 487, 490, AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 487 Book Cliffs, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds. * THUNDERSTORMS...Will form Sunday morning and continue into the afternoon hours. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and variable winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible from any convection that forms.

GRAND COUNTY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO