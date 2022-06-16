ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Variety of events will celebrate Juneteenth in Beloit on Saturday

By By Sara Myers
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

BELOIT

June 20 marks the the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, since President Joseph Biden declared it.

To celebrate, multiple events are planned in Beloit on Saturday, June 18.

Those include a Juneteenth Day of Celebration at Telfer Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., sponsored by Visit Beloit and the YMCA of Northern Rock County.

YWCA Rock County and the Elite Ladies of Beloit first collaborated in 2019 on this event but have not hosted it since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

With a theme of “Lest We Forget,” a second event, Juneteenth Day Beloit 2022, will honor African ancestors and youth, according to Tracy Dumas, executive director and founder of the host group, Rising Queens. It is also Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park in Beloit.

Gov. Tony Evers is slated to be a special guest at the Riverside Park event. He is scheduled to make an appearance at 11:45 a.m.

Juneteenth history

Amiee Leavy, racial justice director for YWCA Rock County, shared a history of the holiday, explaining that it goes back to 1865.

“In September of 1862, then President Lincoln issued what’s known as a preliminary emancipation proclamation,” Leavy said. “It stated that on Jan. 1, 1863, all enslaved persons held in state or part of state that were in rebellion to the union would be breaking.”

Leavy said one thing people may not understand is that the Emancipation Proclamation did not free all enslaved people, only those enslaved people that were in a state or part of a state that was in rebellion to the union.

“The last enslaved people that we are aware of to get this news, almost two and a half years later, were enslaved people in Galveston, Texas,” she said. “U.S. troops arrived and let them know that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. So, imagine being enslaved and the horrors of that and then finding out you were made free on paper.”

Leavy said this evoked a celebratory response and started the tradition of Juneteenth.

Telfer Park celebration

Children who attend the event in Telfer Park on Saturday will receive a goodie bag with a book, toy, chips and toothbrush. Frito Lay is providing chips and PlayMonter has donated toys. United Way Blackhawk Region and the Stateline Community Foundation are also providing free books for children.

Beloit Health Systems will be providing health information. Other vendors fall into numerous categories including food vendors, product vendors, service vendors and nonprofit organizations. There will be a citywide youth softball tournament, a vintage car show and musical entertainment that ranges from gospel to R&B.

Food vendors are to include: Blessed Divine Creations, BMHS Knights Club (Booster Club), Clippers & Curls, Coleman’s Exotic Barbeque, Lil Frank’s BBQ, Madison Leavy (Girl Scout Cookies), New Zion Baptist Church’s Naomi Circle, Upstream Fish Company Truck, Wesley CME Church and Worthy.

Juneteenth Day Beloit

Dumas characterized Juneteenth Day Beloit 2022 as “a culturally diverse Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration.”

“We hope to make this year’s celebration bigger and better,” Dumas said, adding that “everybody is welcome.”

The free community event at Riverside Park will feature more than 30 food and retail vendors, as well as local businesses.

Emcees are Tina Renee and Malasia Jordan.

In addition to Gov. Evers, speakers are expected to include State Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), Beloit City Council member Regina Dunkin and Mrs. Rock County, Shatoria Teague. Sha’kiya Hanson of 608 KIDZ also will speak.

Pastor Kenda Roman will open the ceremonies with a blessed prayer for people, prayer and prosperity.

Entertainers are expected to include the Rockford Youth Against Violence Organization Drumline, Beloit Even Start Dancers, Beloit Knightingales dance step team, Janesville Royalettes dance team, BGC Nation Dance Team of Freeport, Darius Pro Pittman, Zack D DJ Doc Wiggle and a special guest to be announced.

Comedian Vickie Lynn will keep the crowd laughing.

“We have groups coming from Rockford, Freeport, Janesville and Beloit,” Dumas said.

There will be a special “Legends” performance of youth age 6 to 17 who had to audition to act, sing or dance.

Sponsors of Juneteenth Day Beloit 2022 include Visit Beloit, Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, School District of Beloit, Alliant Energy, Community Action, Frito-Lay, Woodman’s and the Merrill Community Center.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Beloit ‘celebrates progress’ on Juneteenth weekend

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members who gathered for Beloit’s Juneteenth festivities say their fellowship is not only fun but also meaningful. “There is much work to be done, but we are going to pause today and celebrate progress,” Amiee Leavy, racial justice director of the YWCA Rock County, said.
BELOIT, WI
100fmrockford.com

Celebrate Juneteenth in Rockford with a weekend full of events

ROCKFORD — This weekend will be filled with festivities celebrating Juneteenth with three days of music, conversation, food and other activities commemorating the end of slavery. This is the second year that Juneteenth is being commemorated as a federal holiday. Last year, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rock County, WI
City
Woodman, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Texas State
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Beloit, WI
Society
Rock County, WI
Society
WIFR

Old Settlers Days Festival is back in Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The gates are open at the Old Settlers Day Festival in Rockton, and fans flooded in Thursday night. “It’s a labor of love, we all pitch in and we make it happen,” said Old Settlers Days Chair Carol Wright. Wright has been the co-chair...
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit pool opening delayed due to staffing

BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The opening of Beloit’s Krueger Pool this weekend has been delayed because of what administrators say is a lack of staffing. The City is continuing to hire lifeguards and cashiers, and says it will open the pool once “staffing levels allow for a safe operation of the pool.” Other local pools […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford reaches out to violence-impacted neighborhoods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city employees spent Friday cleaning up another neighborhood impacted by violent crime. Organizers said the big goal of the event was to help improve the quality of life in the Coronado Haskell Neighborhood. The Neighborhood Improvement program connects residents with resources to implement plants to improve the environment, and the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Neil Heinen: This is a Madison collaboration not seen since Monona Terrace

“What can I do?” As editorial director for WISC-TV and Madison Magazine for almost 30 years, that was the question I was asked most by viewers and readers. It came from a genuine desire to help, and uncertainty as to where to begin. In many cases the answer was easy. Madison is replete with networks for collecting and distributing resources for those who need them. Volunteers with time and/or money are always welcome. But when it came to issues of inequities and disparities, when the response required a change in one’s perspective and assumptions, the answers were often hard to find, and sometimes harder to accept. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee’s visionary Black-inspired and -led $36 million dollar project on Madison’s booming south side, is a beautiful answer to the question: “What can I do?” It will change this city as it is changing the people supporting it. And I am one of them.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What is the best burger joint in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large amount of Americans love a good burger. In fact, it is the most popular dish in the country, according to TasteAtlas. Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of restaurants across the U.S. grill up some tasty burgers, but like most foods, some are better than others. Find a list below of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

6/17/22 The Latest on the Eaglet Named Marling

Dianne Moller, Founder of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Milton, joins us with the latest on the eaglet named Marling. The cost of Marling’s recovery is expensive — if you want to donate, please head over to the Hoo’s Woods Facebook page or to their donate page on their website.
MILTON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Free school lunch program coming to an end

(WTVO) — Ten million students across the state will soon lose access to free meals at school after a federal program ends. For the past two years, the government has provided families with waivers redeemable for breakfast and lunch. The program ends on June 30th. However, if a school district meets the criteria to be […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Day#Riverside Park#Dance#Visit Beloit#African#Rising Queens#Ywca Rock County
WEAU-TV 13

Critically-endangered orangutan born at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a critically endangered Bornean Orangutan. The proud mother Chelsea gave birth to her newborn on Saturday and has been doting on her baby ever since. “Chelsea has been doing such a good job of taking care of...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
whitewaterbanner.com

Lincoln Principal Mary Kilar Shares Comments Upon Leaving

Editor’s note: The Banner contacted Mary Kilar to inquire as to whether she wished to share any comments as she leaves her position as principal of Lincoln Elementary School. Kilar is joining the School District of Fort Atkinson as principal of Purdy Elementary School. Her response is found below.
WHITEWATER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Motorcycle accident on Rockford’s 22nd Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcycle accident in Rockford resulted in the police asking residents to avoid the area. It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 600 22nd Street, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were investigating a single vehicle personal injury accident involving a mototrcycle. The department asked residents to avoid […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wisconsinrightnow.com

Vandals Target Monroe Businesses, Conservative Candidate Charity Barry

A Monroe, Wisconsin restaurant and next-door store were vandalized with expletives and vile slurs because the restaurant was hosting an event for a conservative woman, Charity Barry, who is running against liberal Democrat Mark Pocan for U.S. Congress. Charity Barry posted photos of the vandalism to her Facebook page. Vince’s...
MONROE, WI
wwisradio.com

The Biggest Weed is Back!!

For many years, one of the stiffest competitions at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days was who. could bring the biggest weed to the show! It’s Back!. U.W. Madison Extension Crops and Soils Educator Richard Halopka says at the Education. Station, “We are going to focus on the theme; traditional agriculture...
MADISON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy