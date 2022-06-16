Variety of events will celebrate Juneteenth in Beloit on Saturday

BELOIT

June 20 marks the the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, since President Joseph Biden declared it.

To celebrate, multiple events are planned in Beloit on Saturday, June 18.

Those include a Juneteenth Day of Celebration at Telfer Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., sponsored by Visit Beloit and the YMCA of Northern Rock County.

YWCA Rock County and the Elite Ladies of Beloit first collaborated in 2019 on this event but have not hosted it since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

With a theme of “Lest We Forget,” a second event, Juneteenth Day Beloit 2022, will honor African ancestors and youth, according to Tracy Dumas, executive director and founder of the host group, Rising Queens. It is also Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park in Beloit.

Gov. Tony Evers is slated to be a special guest at the Riverside Park event. He is scheduled to make an appearance at 11:45 a.m.

Juneteenth history

Amiee Leavy, racial justice director for YWCA Rock County, shared a history of the holiday, explaining that it goes back to 1865.

“In September of 1862, then President Lincoln issued what’s known as a preliminary emancipation proclamation,” Leavy said. “It stated that on Jan. 1, 1863, all enslaved persons held in state or part of state that were in rebellion to the union would be breaking.”

Leavy said one thing people may not understand is that the Emancipation Proclamation did not free all enslaved people, only those enslaved people that were in a state or part of a state that was in rebellion to the union.

“The last enslaved people that we are aware of to get this news, almost two and a half years later, were enslaved people in Galveston, Texas,” she said. “U.S. troops arrived and let them know that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. So, imagine being enslaved and the horrors of that and then finding out you were made free on paper.”

Leavy said this evoked a celebratory response and started the tradition of Juneteenth.

Telfer Park celebration

Children who attend the event in Telfer Park on Saturday will receive a goodie bag with a book, toy, chips and toothbrush. Frito Lay is providing chips and PlayMonter has donated toys. United Way Blackhawk Region and the Stateline Community Foundation are also providing free books for children.

Beloit Health Systems will be providing health information. Other vendors fall into numerous categories including food vendors, product vendors, service vendors and nonprofit organizations. There will be a citywide youth softball tournament, a vintage car show and musical entertainment that ranges from gospel to R&B.

Food vendors are to include: Blessed Divine Creations, BMHS Knights Club (Booster Club), Clippers & Curls, Coleman’s Exotic Barbeque, Lil Frank’s BBQ, Madison Leavy (Girl Scout Cookies), New Zion Baptist Church’s Naomi Circle, Upstream Fish Company Truck, Wesley CME Church and Worthy.

Juneteenth Day Beloit

Dumas characterized Juneteenth Day Beloit 2022 as “a culturally diverse Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration.”

“We hope to make this year’s celebration bigger and better,” Dumas said, adding that “everybody is welcome.”

The free community event at Riverside Park will feature more than 30 food and retail vendors, as well as local businesses.

Emcees are Tina Renee and Malasia Jordan.

In addition to Gov. Evers, speakers are expected to include State Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), Beloit City Council member Regina Dunkin and Mrs. Rock County, Shatoria Teague. Sha’kiya Hanson of 608 KIDZ also will speak.

Pastor Kenda Roman will open the ceremonies with a blessed prayer for people, prayer and prosperity.

Entertainers are expected to include the Rockford Youth Against Violence Organization Drumline, Beloit Even Start Dancers, Beloit Knightingales dance step team, Janesville Royalettes dance team, BGC Nation Dance Team of Freeport, Darius Pro Pittman, Zack D DJ Doc Wiggle and a special guest to be announced.

Comedian Vickie Lynn will keep the crowd laughing.

“We have groups coming from Rockford, Freeport, Janesville and Beloit,” Dumas said.

There will be a special “Legends” performance of youth age 6 to 17 who had to audition to act, sing or dance.

Sponsors of Juneteenth Day Beloit 2022 include Visit Beloit, Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, School District of Beloit, Alliant Energy, Community Action, Frito-Lay, Woodman’s and the Merrill Community Center.