Thomas Markle's former YouTube partner Karl Larsen says he had to edit out 'inappropriate' things Meghan's dad said about the royals

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Thomas Markle being interviewed on GB News left, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex photographed in 2020.

  • Karl Larsen spoke to Insider about working with Thomas Markle on their YouTube channel.
  • Larsen said he wanted to show the real Thomas but sometimes had to cut out things he said.
  • Thomas told Insider that he severed his relationship with Larsen since recording their last video.

Karl Larsen spoke to Insider about what it was like to work with the Duchess of Sussex's father Thomas Markle.

The celebrity photographer is one half of Remarkable Friendship, a YouTube channel he created with Thomas earlier this year where they published videos about pop culture, the royal family, and Thomas' estranged daughter Meghan Markle. The channel has more than 18,000 followers at the time of writing.

Thomas, 77, planned to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, which marked the monarch's 70 years on the British throne. But he was hospitalized after having a stroke in May and missed the celebrations as he recovered at home. Larsen told Insider that he attended the Jubilee with his wife and son, and that he plans to upload videos about the experience to YouTube.

Karl Larsen and Thomas Markle.

Karl Larsen.

Following Larsen's interview with Insider, Thomas told Insider that he has severed his relationship with Larsen since recording their most recent YouTube episode , which went live on May 21. And speaking to Insider over the phone, Thomas' son, Thomas Markle Jr., said he was unhappy with Larsen for speaking on his father's behalf.

Karl Larsen said he wanted to show the real Thomas Markle — but that he had to cut out some things he said

Larsen said they created the YouTube channel to allow people to see the real Thomas.

"The Thomas I know is sort of that dry sense of humored guy, that sort of comes out on our YouTube channel, even though we seem awkward together," Larsen said.

But unlike other interviews Thomas has given in the past, Larsen says, the YouTube channel allowed him to edit things out that he regrets saying.

"When he does interviews on networks, whether it's with Piers Morgan or Dan Wootton, they're always drilling him with questions and then he feels like he always has to answer it," Larsen said.

"He's got no filter... There are things that are said on my channel that I think are inappropriate, that I cut out," Larsen added.

"But people like Dan Wootton, he's not gonna cut out, 'Oh, Harry's an idiot?' We gotta keep that," Larsen said, referencing a UK-based journalist who has interviewed Thomas in the past.

Thomas has been openly critical of Meghan and Prince Harry over the past several years. In a YouTube video published on April 2, he bashed Harry for not returning to the UK for Prince Philip's memorial service in March, and said that most people would hate the couple if it wasn't for their PR team.

Larsen told Insider he is in the process of co-writing a memoir, "Don't Judge a Book by its Cover; My Story with Thomas Markle." The book, which is being co-written by Timothy Reinhardt, will tell the story of Larsen's career as a celebrity photographer as well as his relationship with Thomas, according to Larsen, who says he is vetting possible publishers.

Comments / 38

woman....
3d ago

he always ends up in the hospital right before something dealing with Meghan.. he should just leave them alone at this point. Nobody is going to listen to him pretty soon.

Cat 107170
2d ago

people, including this guy, trying to get a dime from having nothing nice to say about Harry or Megan make me sick. Bottom feeders.

Kathryn Cobb-Holmes
2d ago

he is disgusting...if he was any type of man, he should have made his own fortune instead of trying to live off of his daughter's fame. He is a 🐷

