Rock County, WI

Grant will help Rock County neighborhood specialist help families connect

By By Scott Froehlich
 3 days ago

As Rock County’s neighborhood specialist, Julie Fuelleman helps struggling families in a lot of different ways.

She helps them navigate public funding sources that can help pay their rent, put food on the table and buy gas. Fuelleman once even helped a local family, referred to her by their landlord, tap into available funds for their daughter to continue taking karate classes.

In mid-May, the Rock County Board of Supervisors accepted a $20,000 grant from the Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board, that Fulleman and other county Human Services Department staff can use to aid local residents.

Private donations normally financially support Fuelleman’s work, with no county funds budgeted for her position. Becky Huber, the Human Services Department’s coordinator of prevention and community engagement, said a key aim is to use both donations and the grant to strengthen bonds between community residents.

“One of the other aspects of this funding was social connections, because we know during COVID-19 so many people lost social connections,” Huber said.

In her third year as a neighborhood specialist, Fuelleman’s office is located at First Congregational Church on Jackson Street in Janesville. She said the purpose of being based out of a church is to be embedded in the community and to allow people to “feel comfortable” when visiting her office.

Fuelleman expects sometime soon to also oversee a mom’s group in Janesville. She already runs such a group out of Beloit. She says it is a valuable opportunity for mothers to connect with one another.

This summer, Fuelleman said the YMCA and human services department expect to partner to engage children in activities while parents attend meetings. Some of the $20,000 is planned to be put toward that effort.

Other uses for funds

A lack of local affordable housing can make finding a place to live challenging, but if a family is able to secure a place, the human services department can help pay their deposit and possibly even their first months rest, which Fuelleman said can be a major hurdle.

While there are no income requirements to qualify for assistance, the department has a screening process to assess needs and determine what resources fit each family the best. Ultimately, Fuelleman said the goal is to not just help families get back on their feet, but to find long-term stability.

“It’s not just a Band-Aid,” Fuelleman said of her services. “It’s not just ‘here’s the money.’ It’s ‘let’s talk about how you sustain your housing.’”

The aim is also prevention, to ensure families stay together and avoid becoming involved in programs like child protective services.

Fuelleman said it’s rewarding when clients start to believe in themselves.

“I had a mom who never left her house,” who was able to rise past that. “Just seeing them make changes in their lives that they normally couldn’t make,” she said.

Fuelleman says most of her outreach is through word of mouth, but referrals come directly to her office as well. Those interested in referring someone to Fuelleman may contact her at 608-728-6174 or via email at heimj@co.rock.wi.us.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Landlord#Human Services Department
Janesville, WI
