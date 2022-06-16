ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit mother’s support group tackles serious topics

By By Sara Myers
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

This past March, Rock County neighborhood specialist Julie Fuelleman and Angelna Reyes, from Community Action, Inc., decided to start a mother’s support group in Beloit.

The meetings, now held Mondays at 11 a.m. at the Merrill Community Center in Beloit, are different than other mom support groups. They’re typically more “light” and casual in conversation, Fuelleman said.

At the start of each meeting, the group picks a topic from a fish bowl and then discusses it. Topics have included post traumatic stress disorder, domestic violence, trust issues, healthy vs. toxic relationships, parenting styles and ending generational trauma.

“We will start talking about a topic and we literally just go around... taking turns and some moms choose not to talk. But for the most part, everybody just adds their own life experiences,” Fuelleman said. “A lot of times we are there for an hour and 45 minutes because people have so much to say.”

The group typically draws up to eight people at a time.

Fuelleman said snacks and childcare are provided. Lately, the group has mixed it up by watching “Ted Talks” and discussing them afterward, and sometimes doing an extra activity.

“We did an activity where we had to write down five thing we forgive ourselves for,” she said. “Then we had to read it aloud and then we had to crumple it. It was really emotional.”

Comments / 0

