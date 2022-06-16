CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia now has an official birthday cake. The state's first lady, Cathy Justice, announced the winner of her West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest on Monday. It came during the celebration of the state’s 159th birthday. Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A lightning-caused wildfire that led to last week’s evacuation of the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson remained 40% contained Monday. Authorities said more than 300 firefighters continued working the wildfire that has now charred 31.8 square miles (823 square kilometers) since it...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued fish consumption advisories for fish on the Cheatham, Center Hill and Dale Hollow reserviors. On the Cheatham reservoir, the department is warning of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in black bass and catfish. Black bass species include largemouth,...
MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened on the Indian River in Millsboro on Thursday evening, The News Journal reported. A boat with a...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The deadline for applying for North Dakota’s gas tax refund is fast approaching. The Bismarck Tribune reported that June 30 is the last day for consumers to apply for the refund. Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon of gasoline purchased last year. Industrial consumers can request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline or gasohol, a mix of gasoline and ethanol.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A wildfire burning near the Arctic Circle turnout on Alaska's Dalton Highway has prompted evacuation of a nearby campground. The wildfire is burning on the west side of the highway, which is also known as the haul road since it is used to haul supplies to the North Slope. The fire is near the Arctic Circle sign that is popular with tourists who drive the highway.
