ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A wildfire burning near the Arctic Circle turnout on Alaska's Dalton Highway has prompted evacuation of a nearby campground. The wildfire is burning on the west side of the highway, which is also known as the haul road since it is used to haul supplies to the North Slope. The fire is near the Arctic Circle sign that is popular with tourists who drive the highway.

ALASKA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO