SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More major road projects will begin next week in four mid-Michigan counties. The projects include the M-55 bridge repair project in Ogemaw and Iosco counties, the M-46 resurfacing project in Saginaw and Tuscola counties, as well as the next phase of work on the M-17 resurfacing project in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 238 jobs.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO