Vero Beach, FL

Million-dollar mainland: Island real estate price surge crosses the lagoon

By Steve Thomas
veronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs island home values continue to climb, pushing many buyers out of the 32963 market, mainland prices have gone along for the ride, topping the million-dollar mark more and more often. During the last week in March alone, four homes on the mainland sold for more than $1 million,...

veronews.com

luxuryrealestate.com

Waterfront Properties and Club Communities is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 152 Eagle Drive, Jupiter, FL, for $2.925M - Rob Thomson Represented the Seller

JUPITER, FL USA - Waterfront Properties and Club Communities is pleased to announce the sale of 152 Eagle Drive, Jupiter, FL, for $2,925,000. Rob Thomson represented the seller. Located in the sought-after country club community of Admirals Cove, this condo has stunning views of the wide waterway and bird sanctuary....
JUPITER, FL
veronews.com

Coming Up! Plant-astic! It’s McKee’s ‘Waterlily Celebration’

Enjoy the kind warmth of a Florida morning by heading to the “Annual Waterlily Celebration” running this Saturday morning and early afternoon at the McKee Botanical Garden. At this event you’ll see more than 300 potted and 100 free-range plants adorning the McKee ponds and waterways. There are more than 80 varieties of water lilies including both night-blooming and day-blooming kinds. But this is more than something pretty to look at – these plants help oxygenate the water. Moreover, they provide food and shelter to fish. During your visit, be sure to head to the Historic Hall of Giants to view the “17th Annual Waterlily Photo Contest.” The categories of photos include color, black and white, and manipulated. Visitors to the photo contest exhibition will have the opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice” award. Winning photos, including the People’s Choice and those chosen by a panel of judges, will be featured on the McKee’s website. Admission to the McKee is $15 general, $13 for seniors and youth 13 to 17 years, and $10 for children 2 to 12 years. Of course, McKee members as well as children younger than 2 are admitted free. The Annual Waterlily Celebration runs 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 18. Regular hours for the McKee Botanical Garden are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The McKee Botanical Garden is at 350 U.S. 1, Vero Beach. Call 772-794-0601 or visit McKeeGarden.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
floridapolitics.com

Without opposition, Tyler Sirois wins another term on Space Coast

Meanwhile, a write-in candidate closed the Republican Primary between Robyn Hattaway and Chase Tramont. Two-term Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois won another term representing people in northern Brevard County Friday when no challengers filed to run against him in House District 31. Sirois, of Merritt Island, wins the newly drawn district...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
wqcs.org

Martin County Commissioners Pass Landscape Watering Ordinance to Protect Water Resources

Martin County - Tuesday June 15, 2022: The Martin County Board of County Commissioners passed a new landscape watering ordinance that implements the South Florida Water Management District's (SFWMD) mandatory year-round Landscape Irrigation Conservation measures. The SFWMD’s year-round Landscape Irrigation Conservation measures (Chapter 40E-24, Florida Administrative Code) are designed to...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Fantastic turnout for first City of Sebastian annexation workshop

The first workshop was Thursday at 5:30 p.m., but many residents showed up 15 minutes early to gather information about the Sebastian annexation. A second workshop is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. inside the city chambers. The City of Sebastian was well prepared for this workshop...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Will new law help curb rate hikes for property insurance?

Whether a new state law passed during a May special session of the legislature will do anything to bring rate relief to island homeowners facing soaring property insurance premiums is still unknown, but local insurance professionals are cautiously optimistic that the reforms – when they kick in – will make a meaningful difference.
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Statement from the City of Port St. Lucie regarding Waste Pro’s Notice of Intent to Appeal

Statement from the City of Port St. Lucie regarding Waste Pro’s Notice of Intent to Appeal. Earlier this month, a Judge ordered Waste Pro to make its best efforts to comply with its contractual obligations to the City and its residents. The ruling was clear: Waste Pro, to the best of its ability, should do the job it has contractually agreed and is being paid to do.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

