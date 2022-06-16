ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Raises US Car Prices By Up To $6000: What Its EVs Cost Now

By Rachit Vats
 3 days ago
Tesla Inc TSLA on Thursday bumped up the price for its Model Y crossover in the latest round of price hikes, the electric vehicle maker’s website showed.

What Happened: The Austin, Texas-based company has raised prices for both the Model Y Long Range and Performance variant in the range of $2,000 to $3,000.

Model Y Long Range is now priced at $65,990, a jump of $2,000 while the Performance variant is now $3,000 more expensive at $69,990.

The expected delivery timeline for the Model Y Long Range is between January to April next year and between August and October this year for the Performance variant.

Tesla in March made back-to-back price hikes after CEO Elon Musk warned the company was facing significant inflationary pressure on raw materials and logistics.

All-round Price Hikes: Tesla bumped up the prices for its most affordable electric sedan Model 3 Long Range by $2,500 to $54,490.

The delivery for the Model 3 is expected in August, and for the Long Range, between September to December.

The EV maker’s Model S Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range price is now $5,000 more at $104,990. This is the second such steep hike for the model in recent months.

Further, the Model X's price has been bumped up by $6,000.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.4% higher at $699 on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

