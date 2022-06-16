Accidental BB gun discharge leaves Rochester boy seriously injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 13-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by BBs from a BB gun that was accidentally discharged overnight Thursday.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 200 block of Fulton Avenue for the report of a male shot. At the scene, they found two juveniles playing with a BB gun when it was discharged.

Officials say the pellets from the BB gun struck one of the children in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for what are considered to be life-threatening injuries.

Police are expected to release further information later Thursday morning.

