ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Accidental BB gun discharge leaves Rochester boy seriously injured

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1qN9_0gCU5RQg00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 13-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by BBs from a BB gun that was accidentally discharged overnight Thursday.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 200 block of Fulton Avenue for the report of a male shot. At the scene, they found two juveniles playing with a BB gun when it was discharged.

Officials say the pellets from the BB gun struck one of the children in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for what are considered to be life-threatening injuries.

Police are expected to release further information later Thursday morning.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 4

Related
13 WHAM

Police investigating several overnight shootings in Rochester

Rochester, NY – Police in Rochester are investigating several overnight shootings, leaving two people injured. Police were called to St. Clair and Tremont Streets just before 11:00 pm, Tuesday, for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they learned a 64-year-old man had been hit when someone opened fire on his home.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Three More Cases of Shots Fired at Homes in The City

Rochester police are investigating three more cases of shots fired at homes with people inside. One shooting happened just after 11 last night while two adults were in a house on Woodbine Avenue, on the city's southwest side. The second happened after midnight on Karnes Street, at a home with...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb Gun#Violent Crime#Accidental Bb#Strong Memorial Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
13 WHAM

Man found shot to death in Rochester driveway

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester police identified the victim killed as Andrew Coffey, 34. Police say he does not live on Lang Street. A man was found shot to death in a driveway in northeast Rochester. New York State Police and Rochester Police responded to Lang Street and North...
News 8 WROC

Fatal New York fire ruled a homicide

EPHRATAH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police from Fonda are continuing to investigate a fatal fire that occurred in Ephratah. According to NYSP, the fire occurred on May 13, 2022, at 517 State Highway 67 in Ephratah. Troopers responded to the address around 3:56 p.m. as crews from the Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department worked […]
iheart.com

No Suspects in the City's 33rd Homicide This Year

Rochester police have no suspects in the fatal shooting of a city man. Thirty-four-year-old Andrew Coffey was found shot to death yesterday afternoon in a driveway on Lang Street, near North Clinton Avenue. Coffey did not live there, but was a city resident. Police don't know a motive for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Shot to Death on Rochester's North Side

Rochester's latest homicide investigation is underway. Police say the call came in for shots fired at around 2:30 this afternoon on Lang Street, just off North Clinton Avenue. They found a man believed to be in his 20s dead in a driveway. It's the city's 33rd homicide this year. There...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

7 displaced by house fire on First Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire on First Street in Rochester left four adults and three children without a home Tuesday. According to firefighters at the scene, the fire started on the second floor and spread to the attic. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters on scene […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Livingston county woman arrested for DWI with baby

Springwater, N.Y. (WROC) — A Springwater woman was arrested on June 13 after she was found unconscious and intoxicated while in a running vehicle, officials stated today. At around 4 p.m., The Livingston County Sherriff Office says they responded to calls about an unconscious female in a running vehicle with a small child in the […]
SPRINGWATER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police identify man killed on Lang Street

This is the 33 homicide this year in Rochester. The Rochester Police Departments Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit @ 585-428-7157, CrimeStoppers @ 585-423-9300. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Crimestoppers website, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Car collides into home after crash with stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A collision with a stolen car sent another car flying into a home in northwest Rochester on Monday night. The Rochester Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Dewey Ave and Glendale Park just before midnight. Officers said the stolen vehicle was traveling down Glendale Park when it ran a red light, causing the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

MCSO Looking For Missing Boy

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing boy. Ashton Jackson-Sheffield was last seen Tuesday morning around 7:30 when he left home for school. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie that said "Penfield" on the front. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

2 hospitalized after crash in Leroy

LEROY, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Genesee County Monday afternoon. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle heading north on Route 19 crossed the center line and hit a van, sending it over the guardrail. The driver of that van...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy