“Seems crazy to me” – Lightning forward Pat Maroon inches towards this accomplishment in Stanley Cup

By Sachin Arora
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican ice hockey left winger Pat Maroon is on the verge of becoming the first player in nearly 40 years to win the Stanley Cup four seasons in a row. However, the ‘Big Rig’ from the Tampa Bay Lightning confessed at Stanley Cup Final Media Day on Tuesday that he has...

Yardbarker

David Perron Not Happy with Blues Contract Extension Offer

According to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford, there hasn’t been much in the way of progress made between the St. Louis Blues and forward David Perron on a possible extension. It appears the Blues have made him an initial offer, but the offer was deemed a lowball pitch by GM Doug Armstrong and has left both sides at a point where no further talks have occurred.
FOX Sports

Lightning not using elevation as excuse in Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (AP) — Visitors to Ball Arena are reminded of the altitude challenge facing them as soon as they walk through the doors with a sign welcoming them to the “Mile High City, elevation 5,280 feet.”. That reminder becomes reality during the first few shifts of a hockey...
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy reportedly got big bucks from Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's firing in Boston may have been a bit of a blessing in disguise -- at least as far as the coach's bank account is concerned.While most folks believe Cassidy got a raw deal when he was fired by the Bruins (a survey of fans conducted by The Athletic resulted in an 82.6 percent vote that said Cassidy did not deserve the firing and a 95.8 percent vote that said Cassidy did his job well in Boston), it looks as though Cassidy landed on his feet just fine.According to Shawn Simpson of TSN Radio, the Golden Knights gave Cassidy a five-year contract that pays him $4.5 million per year. Simpson added the note that the state of Nevada does not have an income tax.Cassidy's previous contract in Boston reportedly paid him $3 million per year.The fact that Cassidy remained unemployed for barely a week, combined with that solid pay bump, shows that after the 57-year-old head coach was fired last week by the Bruins, he was in rather high demand. Just not in Boston anymore.
The Hockey Writers

The Legend of Pat Maroon Continues to Grow

The dream of any aspiring NHL’er is to one day hoist the Stanley Cup above your head. For many, this goal remains a dream, as even reaching the Cup Final is a feat of sports, let alone winning it all multiple times. Yet, since the 2019 Playoffs, one player...
ClutchPoints

Justin Verlander drops shocking revelation on near-signing before Astros return

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander has enjoyed a career renaissance in 2022. After undergoing Tommy John surgery almost two years ago and missing the 2021 campaign, his MLB future was in doubt at age 39. But Verlander felt as if he had more left in the tank and opted not to retire. He ultimately re-signed […] The post Justin Verlander drops shocking revelation on near-signing before Astros return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Lightning unfazed trailing Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (AP) — Minutes after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime, Patrick Maroon scoffed at the idea that it was some sort of gut punch to the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Two really good teams going at it,” he said. “That’s Game 1. We just got...
ESPN

Gary Bettman unsure if NHL will reinstate Joel Quenneville

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman isn't sure if he'll be open to reinstating Joel Quenneville if the former coach asks to return to the league. "I don't know. That's something I'll have to address with him directly," Bettman told ESPN's Jeremy Schaap on Friday's episode of The Point. Quenneville resigned as...
