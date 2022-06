BROOKLINE, Mass. — The top of the U.S. Open leaderboard after two rounds is filled with some of the game's biggest studs. Collin Morikawa, already a two-time major champ, has a share of the lead. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, with five majors between them, are just one back. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler's back-nine run on Friday got him to three under, which is within two. Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are all lurking, as they say. There's plenty of star power, which should make for a rather spicy final 36 holes.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO