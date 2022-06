Despite the volatility and unpredictable nature of the crypto market, the industry is still booming and experiencing unprecedented levels of mainstream adoption around the world. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is therefore actively striving to become an international crypto and blockchain hub and that is why there has already been so much development occurring there. Having said that, Billium, a new crypto trading platform, is going to be launching its new copy trading feature soon.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO