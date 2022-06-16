ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Judge again refuses to release Army Ranger vet charged in Jan. 6 Capitol storming

Cover picture for the articleA former Army Ranger and teacher from the Pittsburgh area who’s charged with assaulting police during the Capitol storming will not be getting out of jail pending his joint trial in the District of Columbia with a group of other protesters charged with felony violence. Robert Morss of...

Washington Examiner

American decimation: On the front lines of the tearing of our social fabric

PITTSBURGH — When the Hampton Battery was dedicated here in 1871 to a young Civil War soldier who lost his life protecting the Union at Chancellorsville, Virginia, the granite monument was a point of pride for residents of this neighborhood. They would stroll along the trails of the lush park filled with trees located across the street from their homes along Cedar Avenue to honor the local hero.
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney accused of letting inmate listen to conversation with other attorney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local attorney is accused of crossing the line. Kimberly Furmanek, 34, is facing charges of intercepting communications and conspiracy after investigators say she developed a relationship with jail inmate John Lazear, 38, and allegedly allowed him to listen in on a conversation she had with the attorney representing him.Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh says Kimberly Furmanek used to work in the county as an attorney and currently works as a public defender in Westmoreland County. The inmate she is accused of having a relationship with is being held at the Washington County Jail also facing multiple...
CBS Pittsburgh

Scheduled AR-15 training class leads to protest in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A gun training class in the North Hills sparked backlash. A few dozen protesters gathered Friday morning outside Midwest Shooting Center in McCandless. They said they were upset over a scheduled class about AR-15s.  The protestors said in light of what happened in Texas and New York, there is no place for assault rifles in the hands of civilians.  "These are weapons designed for the battlefield. They do not belong in communities. They are the weapon of choice for mass shootings, for attacks on police officers," CeaseFirePA Western PA Manager Josh Fleitman said.  For about an hour,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man pleads guilty to shooting ATF agent in Pittsburgh

A man who shot a federal agent as investigators arrived at his Uptown home to arrest him on drug charges pleaded guilty Friday. Dion Williams, 46, pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal agent with a dangerous weapon, as well as to trafficking cocaine. He will be sentenced by U.S. District...
Government
pghcitypaper.com

Gisele Fetterman leads rally against Pittsburgh immigration court closure

Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman led a rally outside the City-County Building on June 17 to protest the recent closure of a local immigration court that’s requiring people to travel to Philadelphia to move along their cases. Fetterman was joined by advocacy group Casa San Jose and representatives from...
wtae.com

Police searching for wanted man in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A search for a wanted person in the city of Washington was continuing Thursday evening. Watch video from the scene of the search in the video player above. Police were searching in the 400 block of Hancock Street near the Woodland Apartments complex. City police and the sheriff's department were on scene with K9 units.
Metro News

Witnesses to I-79 Weston shooting share more stories of terror

WESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of people have stories they’ll tell for years about a chance encounter Thursday as they passed through Weston on I-79. Jeff Shelosky of Monongah, W.Va. was headed south and rolled up on the scene of a gunman in the opposing lane aiming a rifle at law enforcement down the hill in the northbound lanes. State Police have now identified the gunman as Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pa.
wtae.com

WTAE Editorial: Gun violence in Pittsburgh

WTAE President & General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III speaks on behalf of the editorial board with gun violence on the rise in Pittsburgh. The announcement of Mayor Ed Gainey’s plan for peace, the late-night walk on East Carson Street and the town hall meeting are all steps in the right direction.
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president and members resign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported.   Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. "This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said. 
Government Technology

Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Washington County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $3.2 million in federal funds to extend broadband service to 944 homes and businesses and other locations in two municipalities, including West Finley Township, which has no Internet service. Kinetic by Windstream, a subsidiary of Internet service provider Windstream Holdings...
CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
