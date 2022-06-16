ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

School choice teaches Iowa Republicans a big lesson

By Corey DeAngelis, Jason Bedrick
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool choice was on the ballot in the Iowa Republican primaries last week, and it won. It’s the latest in a series of state primaries where school choice has been emerging as a litmus-test issue for GOP primary voters. Iowa stands out as a bellwether because of the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Dustin Hite
The Associated Press

Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over the security of voting machines between a Republican-leaning county in New Mexico and Democratic state officials that threatened to erupt into a wider political crisis was defused Friday after local commissioners voted to certify their election results. The move by the Otero...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primaries#School Choice#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gop#State Of The Union#Statehouse#The Iowa Senate
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Groups square off over Washington assault weapons ban polling

(The Center Square) – With polls as the weapon of choice, the Second Amendment Foundation and the Northwest Progressive Institute are dueling over the issue of whether or not Washingtonians favor a ban on what have been called assault weapons. On Wednesday morning, the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation pointed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reason.com

No Religious Freedom Right to Beat and Strangle Your Kids

From today's opinion in Blattert v. State, decided by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Derek Molter, joined by Judges Patricia Riley & Margret Robb):. The State of Indiana charged Scott A. Blattert, Jr. with aggravated battery (Level 3 felony), strangulation (Level 6 felony), five counts of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than fourteen years of age (Level 5 felony), and three counts of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (Level 6 felony). The charges were based on the allegation that Blattert repeatedly punished his children by beating and strangling them. He claims a defense under Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act ("RFRA"), which provides a defense to criminal prosecutions that substantially burden religious exercise unless the State shows the prosecutions are the least restrictive means of furthering a compelling governmental interest….
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Texas woman pleads guilty on 26 counts of voter fraud over alleged vote harvesting operation

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the successful prosecution of a woman who committed 26 counts of voter fraud. Monica Mendez pleaded guilty to 26 felony counts of voter fraud in Victoria County, Texas, including "three counts of illegal voting, eight counts of election fraud, seven counts of assisting a voter to submit a ballot by mail, and eight counts of unlawful possession of a mail ballot," Paxton's office said in a press release Friday.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Fox News

Fox News

760K+
Followers
162K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy