Click here to read the full article. The long wait for a new Beyonce project will soon come to an end, with the singer officially posting a July 29 date (with pre-save and pre-buy options) for a project titled “Renaissance.” It will be Beyonce Knowles’ first drop of new music since 2016’s “Lemonade,” which was itself a surprise release and her sixth solo album. “Renaissance” will mark her seventh, though the secondary title, “act i,” suggests it’s part of a larger, or multi-part, project. The “will she or won’t she” guessing had started less than two weeks prior when Knowles wiped clean...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO