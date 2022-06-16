ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

17-year-old shot and killed in apparent Center City road rage incident: Police

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

Police have identified the 17-year-old male from Delaware County who was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Center City Philadelphia, police say.

The victim has been identified as Denis Jaward of Wayne, Pennsylvania.

It happened at 15th and Pine streets just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene told police Jaward who was in a Mercedes sedan had been involved in a road rage incident with a Nissan SUV.

Police say a man got out of the Nissan and fired at least four shots into the passenger side of the Mercedes, striking the teen multiple times in the chest.

Jaward was able to get out of his vehicle after being shot, but collapsed on the corner of the street, police say.

Arriving officers found good Samaritans trying to help the victim.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police say paramedics found a gun on the teen while he was being treated.

Witnesses told police after the shooting, the suspect got back into the Nissan SUV.

The Nissan was next spotted at 15th and South streets where it struck a Honda with two women inside, police say.

The driver of the Nissan then lost control and hit two parked cars.

The two women who were in the Honda saw the suspected shooter and a woman fleeing from the Nissan, police say. There was no word if the women were injured in the crash.

"It's a tragedy that this 17-year-old, a juvenile, operating a Mercedes which we believe is a rental car, was shot and killed possibly as a result of a road rage incident," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

No arrests have been made.

Police are looking through surveillance video which they believe recorded part of the incident.

