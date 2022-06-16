ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Save money dining out during Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2022

By Sean O'Reilly
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPXpt_0gCU23gM00

Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for the sixteenth year.

Dozens of restaurants across the Tampa Bay region will offer affordable three-course prix fixe meals for 11 days. Many are also offering specials on whiskey, vodka and wine. You can view the menus online at tampabayrestaurantweek.com .

To take advantage of the savings, all you need to do is visit any of the 51 participating restaurants between Thursday, June 16 and Sunday, June 26 and ask for the special Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.

Tampa Bay Restaurant Week offers you a great way to try out a new restaurant without worrying about how much the bill will be at the end of the night.

This year a portion of the proceeds are being donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Creative Loafing is also sponsoring a photo contest for Restaurant Week where you could win $500 in deals and $700 in gift cards from participating Restaurant Week locations.

To enter the contest, all you need to do is take photos of both your Restaurant Week menu and meal. Then post the photos on Instagram by adding your location at the participating restaurant. You will need to tag the photos with @cltampabay and the hashtag #TampaBayRestaurantWeek. Finally, make sure to publicly share the photo. You can enter once for every different participating restaurant you visit.

The following restaurant locations are participating in Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2022:

  • 211 Restaurant & Lounge (Tampa)
  • 400 Beach Seafood and Tap House (St. Petersburg)
  • 717 South (Tampa)
  • American Social (Tampa)
  • Ava (Tampa)
  • Barterhouse Ybor (Tampa)
  • BellaBrava (Tampa, St. Petersburg)
  • Bulla Gastrobar (Tampa)
  • Caracara (Dunedin)
  • Catch Twenty-Three (Tampa)
  • Cool Vibes Pub & Grub (St. Petersburg)
  • Corazon Bar & Restaurant (Tampa)
  • CW's Gin Joint (Tampa)
  • District South (Tampa)
  • Dr. BBQ (St. Peterburg)
  • Elevage (Tampa)
  • Gigglewaters (Safety Harbor)
  • Harry Waugh Dessert Room at Bern's Steak House (Tampa)
  • Islands Flavors and Tings (Gulfport)
  • Islands Pizza Tavern (Tampa)
  • King of the Coop (Tampa, Wesley Chapel, St. Petersburg, South Tampa)
  • Lolita’s Wine Market (St. Petersburg)
  • Luna Lux (St. Petersburg)
  • Macaroni Grill (Tampa)
  • Mad Dogs & Englishmen (Tampa)
  • Madison Avenue Pizza (Dunedin)
  • Noble Crust (St. Petersburg, Wesley Chapel, Tampa)
  • Rooster & the Till (Tampa)
  • Sea Dog Cantina (Gulfport, Clearwater)
  • Sloppy Joe’s (Treasure Island)
  • Social House (Tampa)
  • Social Roost (St. Petersburg)
  • Stillwaters Tavern (St. Petersburg)
  • TASTE Downtown Tampa (Tampa)
  • The Birch & Vine (St. Petersburg)
  • The Brinehouse (Safety Harbor)
  • The Brisket Shoppe (Tampa)
  • The Cork Room (Tampa)
  • The Dunedin Smokehouse (Dunedin)
  • The Living Room (Dunedin)
  • The Nest at Caracara (Dunedin)
  • The Spaniard (Tampa)
  • Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen (Brandon)
  • Vizcaya SoHo (Tampa)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

Lucky Tigré planned for South Tampa, Walk-On’s opens in Midtown, and more Bay area foodie news

Sushi-Go The largest population of Japanese people outside of Japan reside in Brazil, and Tampa's newest fusion restaurant pays homage to this unique intersection of identities. Sushi-Go is located in Tampa’s Channel District, inside of a large mixed-plaza that also houses Maloney’ Local Irish Pub, Stageworks Theatre, and a Crunch Fitness. The Japanese-Brazilian restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, June 11, and is now open four days a week. With a small menu of both raw and cooked rolls, Sushi-Go offers dishes like its Hot Philadelphia roll—complete with panko-breaded hossomaki tempura, green onions and sesame seeds.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

West Coast sensation Fatburger is opening a restaurant in Tampa

The name Fatburger says it all. A California-based restaurant renowned for its hearty burgers is expanding with a 4-store franchise development deal in Tampa in partnership with Whole Factor Inc. The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Tampa locations are set to open over the next three years. Whole Factor Inc. is also currently developing ten Fatburger and Buffalo’s stores in Orlando with the first location scheduled to open near the end of 2022. That’s a huge Florida expansion for the West Coast brand.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Grand Opening of Walk-On's Sports BIstreaux in Midtown Tampa

Champa Bay has attracted yet another past Champion with the long-awaited Opening Day for Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Midtown Tampa this Monday, June 20th, 2022. The restaurant brand, co-owned by Super Bowl Champion Drew Brees, will open its doors around 11 a.m. preceded by the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The new restaurant sits in the heart of Tampa at 1140 Gramercy Lane located right on the intersection of I-275 and Dale Mabry Highway.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Fatburger coming to Central Florida

A new California burger chain is coming to Tampa. Fatburger, along with its sister company, Buffalo’s Express, announced it will open its first Florida restaurant by the end of the year. The first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. Erin Mandzik, Director of Corporate Communications,...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Safety Harbor, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Gulfport, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
City
Treasure Island, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
cltampa.com

20 low-key springs and beaches within driving distance of Tampa Bay

For Florida natives, it's easy to become disenchanted when you go to your favorite beach or spring and have no luck finding a park spot, let alone any peace and quiet. However, off the not-so-beaten path, you'll find a lot of places within driving distance of Tampa Bay are just as beautiful—especially without the crowds.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 17-19

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 17-19), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa. Cost: $30+. Info: Keith Urban is coming to Tampa for The...
TAMPA, FL
Katie Cherrix

Four Unique Bars in Tampa, Florida

Tampa is a unique, lively city with plenty of things to see and do. Ybor City is the central hub of nightlife in Tampa, and you'll find locally owned bars, clubs, and lounges in all parts of the city. Here are four unique bars in Tampa you'll want to go to every weekend.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Tampa#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Downtown Tampa#Restaurant Info#Dining Out#Food Drink#Restaurant Week#Restaurant Lounge
Bay News 9

ROC the Block festival to get underway with extra safety measures

TAMPA, Fla. — Last year, Juneteenth became the newest federal holiday in the United States since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, and celebrations are planned all over the Bay Area. What You Need To Know. The 2nd annual ROC the Block festival will be held at Raymond...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

20 essential suburban restaurants in Tampa Bay you should've tried by now

These spots aren't located in the heart of the city, but they still have our heart. Along with subdivisions, Tampa Bay's suburbs offer a wide variety of food options. If you're looking for American classics, the neighborhoods surrounding local metros are home to BBQ shacks, sports taverns and live-music-jamming country bars. If you're craving something from overseas, we've got a taste of Italy's pasta, a Russian grandma's dessert and authentic German beer, too.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage Pinellas: Tom Reese and the Beaux Arts Gallery

Tom Reese told the author of On the Road to hit the road. Legendary beat novelist Jack Kerouac, living out the last alcoholic years of his life in mid-1960s St. Petersburg, was known to frequent the Beaux Arts Gallery and Coffeehouse, the ramshackle bohemian outpost Reese operated next to the north-south railroad tracks in Pinellas Park.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Morris (Not the Cat!) This blocky-headed boy only gets aggressive with his love, and all he wants is ear scritches and cuddles, so if you want a buddy to binge Yellowstone or even old Friends episodes, he’s your boy. You must own your home to adopt this 5-year old, 69-pound dog.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Eleven rescued when boat flips near Tampa Bay’s Beer Can Island

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said. A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy